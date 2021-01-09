Adams County sets new record for number of single-day COVID cases

Adams County broke its prior record of the new cases of COVID-19 at 32 in a single day ending Friday, Jan. 8, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Adams County’s previous record of the number of new cases diagnosed in a single day was 27 on Dec. 4, 2020.

Statewide, Mississippi suffered 3,203 new COVID cases in a single day as of 6 p.m. on Friday. New COVID-19 related deaths of Mississippians in that 24 hour period was 46.

Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Mississippi are 1,402. Three hundred twenty nine are in intensive care units. Statewide, 51 intensive care beds are available.

Mississippi has a total of 236,868 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since February 2020. COVID-19-related deaths in the state stand at 5,146.

In Adams County, a total of 1,924 residents have been confirmed with COVID-19 since February 2020. Adams County has lost 64 residents to COVID-related complications since that time.

Mississippians 75 and older are eligible to receive a vaccination now. Call the Mississippi State Department of Health at 877-978-6453 for more information. Schedule an appointment online at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu/