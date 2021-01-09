expand
January 11, 2021

Get vaccinated as soon as possible

By Editorial Board

Published 12:02 am Saturday, January 9, 2021

COVID-19 vaccinations are finally available in the Miss-Lou.

However, not everyone can receive them yet.

Under state guidelines in Mississippi, only people 75 or older and healthcare workers can receive the vaccine.

In Louisiana only people 70 or older, healthcare workers and people who are students, staff members or teachers at allied health schools can receive the vaccine.

Those restrictions narrow the field of people eligible to receive the vaccines and are in place to expedite getting the vaccine to the people who are at higher risks of contracting COVID-19.

In addition to meeting the above stated criteria, people who qualify must also arrange ahead of time to make an appointment to receive the vaccinations.

In Mississippi, only designated Mississippi State Department of Health offices are allowed to administer the vaccines.

In Louisiana, only designated pharmacies in each parish are allowed to administer the vaccines.

If you meet the criteria, we encourage you to schedule your appointment to receive the vaccine.

In Mississippi, eligible people should go to the MSDH website at msdh.ms.gov to make an appointment.

In Concordia Parish, eligible people should call Book’s Pharmacy in Vidalia at 318-414-2616 to schedule an appointment.

Plans are in the works to ship more does and loosen restrictions on who can receive the vaccinations, and it is imperative that everyone who is eligible receives the vaccination as soon as possible.

Only after sufficient numbers of people are vaccinated can we reach herd immunity that will enable us to get back to normal.

