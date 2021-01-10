State reports 2,214 new COVID cases and 22 new COVID-related deaths

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,214 new COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period ending at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The state’s records show 22 Mississippians died from complications related to the COVID virus during that same time.

Among long-term care facilities, the department reported 221 active outbreaks in Mississippi.

The state has recorded 239,082 confirmed COVID cases and 5,167 have died related to the COVID-19 virus since February 2020.

Adams County has recorded 1,945 COVID cases and a total of 64 deaths.

Mississippians 75 and older are eligible to receive a vaccination now. Call the Mississippi State Department of Health at 877-978-6453 for more information. Schedule an appointment online at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu/