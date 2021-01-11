April 19, 1941 – Jan. 9, 2021

VIDALIA — Funeral services for Albert Garfield Braswell Sr., 79, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Bro. Glen Harrigill and Bro. Denny Braswell officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Garfield was born on Saturday, April 19, 1941 in Boyle, MS and passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 in Baton Rouge, LA. He was a member and Chairman of the Deacons of Riverside Baptist Church. Garfield loved to preach on Wednesday Nights and taught his Men’s Sunday School Class. His family and God was his pride and joy. Garfield never met a stranger and always lending a helping hand, wherever he thought was needed, He was a jack of all trades, working from Natchez Democrat to Armstrong Tire to woodworking and everything in between. His past time was working on old classic cars, listening to bluegrass, playing his banjo, and mowing. Garfield was a fun, loving man, who loved life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo Garfield Braswell and Ella Sherman Braswell; two great-granddaughters, Hannah Beth Nugent and Olivia Davis, and twin great-grandchildren.

Albert leaves behind the love of his life of 60 years, Henrietta Kircher Braswell of Ferriday, LA; two sons, Albert “Denny” Garfield Braswell and his wife Carol of Clayton, LA and Bobby Braswell of Natchez, MS; daughter, Penny Harrigill and her husband Glen of Ferriday, LA; son, Johnny Braswell and his wife Kim of Cody, WY; brother, Robert Lee Braswell of Gonzales, LA; 13 grandchildren, Mark Braswell and his wife Rachel, Adrian Braswell Davis and her husband Stephen, Annie Braswell White and her husband CJ, Jesse Lynn Braswell, Chelsea Braswell, Derek Braswell, Holden Braswell, Amber Harrigill Nugent and her husband Tres, Paul Harrigill and his wife Kelsi, Ashlee Fayth Braswell, Makenzee Braswell, Blake Scott, and Austin Scott and his wife Destiny; and 12 great-grandchildren, Luna Grace Braswell, Ameila Grae Davis, Clerel Jackson White, Audrey Burnes, soon-to-be great-granddaughter, Hudson Nugent, Carter Harrigill, Harper Nugent, Leah Harrigill, soon-to-be great-grandson, David Michael Scott, and Haisley Scott; and his special friends from his Sunday School Class. He leaves behind a host of family and friends.

Pallbearers are Stephen Davis, Tres Nugent, Mark Braswell, Derek Braswell, Paul Harrigill, Holden Braswell, and CJ White.

Honorary pallbearers are Rocky Smith, E. Orum Young, and Sherrie Freeman.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.