expand
Ad Spot

January 11, 2021

Chauncey Patrick Cavin Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 4:32 pm Monday, January 11, 2021

April 8, 1951 – Jan. 9, 2021

VIDALIA — Funeral service for Chauncey Patrick “C.P.” Cavin, Jr., 69, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Vidalia Young’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Shannon Pennington officiating. Interment will follow to Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

C.P. was born on Sunday, April 8, 1951 in Natchez, MS and passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in Franklin County, MS. He proudly served his country in the United States National Guard. Following in the footsteps of his father, Chauncey Cavin, Sr., he left this world doing what he loved, taking care of his oil wells. He was the owner and operator of Cavin’s Oilfield Service, LLC. C.P. was a very devoted and hard worker, providing for his family. He was always putting others’ needs before his own. C.P. was one of a kind, loving husband to his wife and a great role model, protector, and hero to his three daughters and grandchildren. He enjoyed watching the neighborhood kids grow up through the years, who have grown to love, honor, and respect him. C.P. was always willing and able to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by anyone who has known him, as he has left a great legacy to live on.

He was reunited with his father, Chauncey Patrick Cavin, Sr.

C.P. leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Peggy Holland Cavin of Vidalia, LA; mother, Nan Smith Dickson of Natchez, MS; three daughters, Charlotte Buckles and her husband Robert, Jr. of Vidalia, LA, Amanda McGarry and her husband Clint of Church Hill, MS, and Emily Cavin and George Ashley of Vidalia, LA; three grandchildren, Trey Buckles, Marlee McGarry, and Abbey Buckles; and sister, Patsy Bryant and her husband Wayne of Natchez, MS. He leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends, and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Robert Buckles, Jr., Clint McGarry, James Tullos, TJ Cross, Russell Handjis, John Gillespie, Justin Graves, and Luke Jeanette.

Honorary pallbearers are George Ashley, Danny Tapley, Alton Ogden, Jr., Jeff Burkhalter, Eddie Gillespie, Kevin Wilson, David Willard, John Hardie, and Mark Bruce.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Vidalia Young’s Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from noon until service time at 2 p.m.

More News

Ferriday native could play in tonight’s national championship game for Alabama

Sarah Madison

Robert Evon Gavin

John Andrew Leckie

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Photo gallery: Locals share photos of their snow day

News

CPSO deputies apprehended multiple people for drugs, weapons

BREAKING NEWS

Adams County Tax Collector dies with COVID-19

News

The Dart: Barnett loves her art

News

Photos: Sunday night snow turns downtown into winter wonderland

COVID-19

State reports 2,214 new COVID cases and 22 new COVID-related deaths

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Adams schools, Cathedral and ACCS cancel in-person classes for Monday

News

Classes at ACCS canceled for Monday

News

Adams County has limited threat for snowfall overnight Sunday to Monday

COVID-19

Adams County sets new record for number of single-day COVID cases

News

Adams County Sheriff’s office building blessed for another year

News

Lives we have lost: Larry Woods loved helping people

News

County board president says Kaiser knew about problems with engineering work

News

Merit Health Natchez meeting needs in COVID-19 pandemic

News

Natchez could get snow Sunday

DEVELOPING NEWS

Former Concordia Parish Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick dies

News

Adams County woman on state’s most wanted list

News

Kaiser says county’s hiring out-of-area engineering firm completely unexpected

News

Deadly crash claims Ferriday woman

News

New state flag official; Sojourner of Natchez votes against it

DEVELOPING NEWS

Natchezians react to shocking scene of protesters storming Capitol

News

Book’s Pharmacy in Concordia Parish administering COVID-19 vaccinations

News

Trump supporters storm US Capitol, lawmakers evacuated