Chauncey Patrick Cavin Jr.

April 8, 1951 – Jan. 9, 2021

VIDALIA — Funeral service for Chauncey Patrick “C.P.” Cavin, Jr., 69, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Vidalia Young’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Shannon Pennington officiating. Interment will follow to Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

C.P. was born on Sunday, April 8, 1951 in Natchez, MS and passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in Franklin County, MS. He proudly served his country in the United States National Guard. Following in the footsteps of his father, Chauncey Cavin, Sr., he left this world doing what he loved, taking care of his oil wells. He was the owner and operator of Cavin’s Oilfield Service, LLC. C.P. was a very devoted and hard worker, providing for his family. He was always putting others’ needs before his own. C.P. was one of a kind, loving husband to his wife and a great role model, protector, and hero to his three daughters and grandchildren. He enjoyed watching the neighborhood kids grow up through the years, who have grown to love, honor, and respect him. C.P. was always willing and able to help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by anyone who has known him, as he has left a great legacy to live on.

He was reunited with his father, Chauncey Patrick Cavin, Sr.

C.P. leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Peggy Holland Cavin of Vidalia, LA; mother, Nan Smith Dickson of Natchez, MS; three daughters, Charlotte Buckles and her husband Robert, Jr. of Vidalia, LA, Amanda McGarry and her husband Clint of Church Hill, MS, and Emily Cavin and George Ashley of Vidalia, LA; three grandchildren, Trey Buckles, Marlee McGarry, and Abbey Buckles; and sister, Patsy Bryant and her husband Wayne of Natchez, MS. He leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends, and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Robert Buckles, Jr., Clint McGarry, James Tullos, TJ Cross, Russell Handjis, John Gillespie, Justin Graves, and Luke Jeanette.

Honorary pallbearers are George Ashley, Danny Tapley, Alton Ogden, Jr., Jeff Burkhalter, Eddie Gillespie, Kevin Wilson, David Willard, John Hardie, and Mark Bruce.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Vidalia Young’s Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from noon until service time at 2 p.m.