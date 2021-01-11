Robert Evon Gavin

FERRIDAY — Private graveside service for Robert Evon “Bob” Gavin, 86, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home of Ferriday. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Riverview Baptist Church (PO Box 1436 Savannah, TN 38372) or Shriner’s Children Hospital or charity of your choice.

