expand
Ad Spot

January 11, 2021

Madison

Sarah Madison

By Staff Reports

Published 5:24 pm Monday, January 11, 2021

FERRIDAY — Graveside services for Sarah Madison, 82, of Ferriday, LA, will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, Mt. Zion B.C. Cemetery with Rev. Michael Reed officiating under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sarah L. Madison was born July 31, 1938, Frogmore, LA, the daughter of Josephine Lewis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Sammie Madison, funeralized on Jan. 2, 2021; one son, Samuel Madison; one daughter, Linda Lewis; one sister, Anna Jefferson; a granddaughter, Katina Lewis.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories to; one son, Gregory Sims; five daughters, Shirley Clayton, both of Houston, TX, Retired Sgt. Major Patricia Holmes, Columbia, SC; Dr. Barbara Madison R.P.H., Houston, TX, Retired Gunnery Sgt. Amy Moore, Warner Robins, GA; one brother, Everette Lewis; three sisters, Mary Lewis, Jessie Hankston, all of Ferriday, LA, Murray Lewis, Houston, TX; nine grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren; two aunts, Judy Lewis, Louella Lewis; one sister-in-law, Winnie Page, all of Ferriday, LA; a number of other relatives, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.

More News

Ferriday native could play in tonight’s national championship game for Alabama

Sarah Madison

Robert Evon Gavin

John Andrew Leckie

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Photo gallery: Locals share photos of their snow day

News

CPSO deputies apprehended multiple people for drugs, weapons

BREAKING NEWS

Adams County Tax Collector dies with COVID-19

News

The Dart: Barnett loves her art

News

Photos: Sunday night snow turns downtown into winter wonderland

COVID-19

State reports 2,214 new COVID cases and 22 new COVID-related deaths

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Adams schools, Cathedral and ACCS cancel in-person classes for Monday

News

Classes at ACCS canceled for Monday

News

Adams County has limited threat for snowfall overnight Sunday to Monday

COVID-19

Adams County sets new record for number of single-day COVID cases

News

Adams County Sheriff’s office building blessed for another year

News

Lives we have lost: Larry Woods loved helping people

News

County board president says Kaiser knew about problems with engineering work

News

Merit Health Natchez meeting needs in COVID-19 pandemic

News

Natchez could get snow Sunday

DEVELOPING NEWS

Former Concordia Parish Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick dies

News

Adams County woman on state’s most wanted list

News

Kaiser says county’s hiring out-of-area engineering firm completely unexpected

News

Deadly crash claims Ferriday woman

News

New state flag official; Sojourner of Natchez votes against it

DEVELOPING NEWS

Natchezians react to shocking scene of protesters storming Capitol

News

Book’s Pharmacy in Concordia Parish administering COVID-19 vaccinations

News

Trump supporters storm US Capitol, lawmakers evacuated