January 11, 2021

State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

By Staff Reports

Published 4:01 pm Monday, January 11, 2021

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,227 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new COVID-19 deaths Monday.

One of the latest COVID-19 deaths recorded by the state was a resident of Adams County.

MSDH officials said 12 of the latest reported deaths occurred between Dec. 31 and Jan. 9 and seven of these deaths occurred between Dec. 25 and Jan. 3 and were identified through death certificates.

MSDH reports Adams County has had a total of 1960 COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths, 72 long-term care facility cases and 15 long-term care facility deaths reported since March.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said Adams County Tax Collector Rose Patterson and an 88-year-old individual from Ferriday also died with COVID-19 on Monday morning.

MSDH reported 25 new long-term care facility cases and four new long-term care facility deaths Monday with 221 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities statewide.

There are 1,370 patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection with 344 COVID-19 patients in ICU and 64 ICU beds available statewide as of Monday, MSDH reports.

Cases and deaths by county:

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1960 65 72 15
Alcorn 2488 45 128 19
Amite 942 25 54 7
Attala 1884 55 171 34
Benton 780 22 45 10
Bolivar 3842 101 223 30
Calhoun 1293 19 26 4
Carroll 1011 20 47 9
Chickasaw 1766 42 53 15
Choctaw 575 12 1 0
Claiborne 827 23 45 9
Clarke 1322 60 110 30
Clay 1507 31 24 3
Coahoma 2146 53 128 11
Copiah 2328 47 75 9
Covington 2033 69 135 39
De Soto 16358 155 111 22
Forrest 5733 111 224 48
Franklin 640 12 40 2
George 1897 37 48 7
Greene 1059 28 52 6
Grenada 2107 67 155 32
Hancock 2370 56 69 14
Harrison 12347 172 477 59
Hinds 15477 299 761 111
Holmes 1656 67 103 20
Humphreys 788 22 33 8
Issaquena 154 6 0 0
Itawamba 2503 56 125 22
Jackson 9717 167 215 28
Jasper 1603 31 35 2
Jefferson 511 18 30 4
Jefferson Davis 821 25 8 1
Jones 5953 103 215 41
Kemper 741 19 44 9
Lafayette 4713 88 187 52
Lamar 4601 61 52 13
Lauderdale 5510 174 407 88
Lawrence 976 17 27 2
Leake 2223 63 88 14
Lee 8472 133 214 41
Leflore 2912 104 233 50
Lincoln 2842 81 170 36
Lowndes 5059 100 210 44
Madison 7868 152 351 66
Marion 1988 69 157 22
Marshall 3264 63 64 15
Monroe 3394 98 189 53
Montgomery 1061 32 54 9
Neshoba 3221 148 197 56
Newton 1780 41 86 14
Noxubee 1065 21 32 4
Oktibbeha 3793 79 212 36
Panola 3493 73 102 13
Pearl River 3041 89 158 31
Perry 963 31 21 7
Pike 2483 75 119 34
Pontotoc 3499 49 42 4
Prentiss 2347 47 99 15
Quitman 645 7 0 0
Rankin 10084 189 364 53
Scott 2332 42 39 4
Sharkey 412 17 43 8
Simpson 2254 66 152 19
Smith 1142 20 58 8
Stone 1358 18 83 9
Sunflower 2711 68 111 16
Tallahatchie 1343 33 48 7
Tate 2572 58 80 19
Tippah 2246 45 101 5
Tishomingo 1747 56 101 27
Tunica 820 21 18 2
Union 3266 54 125 19
Walthall 1082 36 67 13
Warren 3252 90 163 37
Washington 4649 119 188 39
Wayne 1893 27 69 11
Webster 875 23 58 11
Wilkinson 560 24 24 5
Winston 1946 59 114 32
Yalobusha 1107 34 82 22
Yazoo 2306 52 139 18
Total 240,309 5,186 9,780 1,783

 

