January 12, 2021

Betty Merritt Burns

By Staff Reports

Published 12:26 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

May 12, 1928 – Jan. 11, 2021

Private family services for Betty Merritt Burns, 92, of The Woodlands, TX, formerly of Natchez, who died Monday, January 11, 2021, will be at Laird Funeral Home on Friday, January 15 at 11:00 and will be officiated by Sister Liz Brown and Sister Nancy Schreck of Okolona, MS. Visitation will be from 10:00 until service time.

Burial will follow at the Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Burns was born May 12, 1928 in Clayton, LA, the daughter of Charles Harry Merritt and Versa Cloy Merritt. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Frederick Conner Burns, stepmother, Anna Simmons Merritt, a brother Charles Harry Merritt, Jr. and sister, Ruth Morris.

She is survived by her son Kenneth Burns and wife, Glenda, daughter Connie Logan, son Emmett Burns and wife, Teresa, daughter Bridget Dutt, son Fred Burns and brothers Jake Merritt and wife, Jerita and Ronnie Merritt and wife, Lottie.

Betty’s grandchildren are Bridget Burns, Brother Burns, Jock Logan (Angie), Anna Logan, Buck Burns (Ashley), Lisa McKnight (Barrett), Anthony Dutt, Elizabeth Dutt and Conner, Cole, Catherine and Cade Burns.

Great grandchildren are Alexis Pannell and fiancé, Stefan Wilson, Carter Burns, Logan Taylor, Ava and Hudson Burns and Thomas and Caroline McKnight.

Betty’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

The family gives special thanks to Sarah Ham of Encompass Hospice and to the many healthcare workers who have attended her.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

