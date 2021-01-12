expand
Ad Spot

January 12, 2021

Edna Ruth Ford

By Staff Reports

Published 1:56 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Nov. 29, 1941 – Jan. 5, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Edna Ruth Ford, 79, of Natchez, MS, who departed her earthly life on January 5, 2021, at Jefferson County Nursing Home Fayette, MS, will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Natchez, MS at 11 a.m. with Bishop Stanley Searcy officiating, burial will follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery Natchez. Please be considerate of the family: wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance, and adhere to all safety precautions.

Edna Ruth was born on November 29, 1941 in Natchez, MS to Leon Harris Sr. and Esther Ware Harris.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leon Harris Sr. and Esther Ware Payne; her husband, John A. Ford; one grandsons, Wandus L. Kaho; two brothers, Johnnie Harris and Willie Payne; one granddaughter-in-law, Shonda Tyler; one son-in-law, Wandus Kaho Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Mae E. Kaho, Sheila Ford and Barbara Tyler and husband; two sons, Frank Harris and Johnnie Harris and wife Jennifer; two sisters, Cynthia Norwood and Shaunna Harris; three brothers, David Payne, Leon Harris Jr. and W. D. Harris and wife Rosie; eleven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

More News

COVID claims another precious life in county

Let Trump’s riot be a lesson to all of us

Racial disparities apparent at Capitol riot

Former Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick remembered a kind, loving servant

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Former Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick remembered a kind, loving servant

News

City of Natchez to consider financing parks and recreation improvements

ACCS sports

ACCS without starting goalkeeper

News

Photos: Work crews demolish old A&P grocery on Franklin Street; make way for Recovery Enterprises

COVID-19

State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Photo gallery: Locals share photos of their snow day

News

CPSO deputies apprehended multiple people for drugs, weapons

BREAKING NEWS

Adams County Tax Collector dies with COVID-19

News

The Dart: Barnett loves her art

News

Photos: Sunday night snow turns downtown into winter wonderland

COVID-19

State reports 2,214 new COVID cases and 22 new COVID-related deaths

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Adams schools, Cathedral and ACCS cancel in-person classes for Monday

News

Classes at ACCS canceled for Monday

News

Adams County has limited threat for snowfall overnight Sunday to Monday

COVID-19

Adams County sets new record for number of single-day COVID cases

News

Adams County Sheriff’s office building blessed for another year

News

Lives we have lost: Larry Woods loved helping people

News

County board president says Kaiser knew about problems with engineering work

News

Merit Health Natchez meeting needs in COVID-19 pandemic

News

Natchez could get snow Sunday

DEVELOPING NEWS

Former Concordia Parish Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick dies

News

Adams County woman on state’s most wanted list

News

Kaiser says county’s hiring out-of-area engineering firm completely unexpected

News

Deadly crash claims Ferriday woman