Natchez defeats Wingfield on the Court

NATCHEZ — Natchez High School’s varsity basketball teams returned to action last Friday night as they played host to Wingfield High School in the Lady Bulldogs’ and Bulldogs’ MHSAA Region 6-5A opener.

In the varsity girls’ game, the Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 59-29 win over the Lady Falcons and in the varsity boys’ game the Bulldogs doubled up the Falcons 82-41.

Ten players for the Lady Bulldogs (4-4, 1-0) found themselves in the scoring column against an overmatched Lady Falcons team. Natchez High was led by Kelsey McNeal with a game-high 20 points and Kyla Butler finished with 10 points. Olivia Davis and Jakeria Carter each finished with six points.

Wingfield was led by K’lyah Stovall with 13 points and Keasia Stovall added 11 points.

The varsity boys’ game was somewhat competitive in the first quarter, which ended with Natchez High leading Wingfield 24-14. The next two quarters, however, were dominated by the Bulldogs as they outscored the Falcons 22-5 in the second quarter and 15-6 in the third quarter for a commanding 61-25 advantage.

The Bulldogs finished off the Falcons with a 21-16 edge in the fourth quarter to win 82-41.

Trevon Jackson led Natchez High (5-3, 1-0) with a game-high 22 points. Travis Berry added 19 points and Dionte Thomas poured in 12 points. As a team, the Bulldogs had nine players in the scoring column.

Damien Haynes led Wingfield with 17 points and Jaylon Glasper chipped in with nine points.

Natchez High hosted Jim Hill High School in Region 6-5A action Tuesday night.