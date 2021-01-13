expand
January 13, 2021

Cecil Lee Kifer

By Staff Reports

Published 10:34 am Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Nov. 24, 1955 – Jan. 11, 2021

Cecil Lee Kifer Jr. was born Nov. 24, 1955 in Newellton, LA to Cecil and Mary Emma Kifer. He was a 1973 graduate of Tensas Academy and attended Louisiana Tech University on a football scholarship. He began farming in Tensas Parish in 1976. In 1998 he obtained his crop consultant’s license. He went to Heaven on Jan. 11, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Lee lived on his family’s farm in St. Joseph, LA and was a member of St. Joseph Baptist Church his entire life. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and growing every plant imaginable. He was a skilled artist and enjoyed ironwork and carpentry. He was known for his soft heart, unique laugh, and infectious personality.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by Connie, his loving wife of 41 blissful years; son Tucker Lee Kifer of Ferriday, LA, daughter Dr. Kelsey Kifer Moody and husband, Chad of Lafayette, LA; grandson Charles Armstrong (Cam) Moody IV of Lafayette, brother Brian Kifer and wife Pam of St. Joseph, LA; Sister Elizabeth Kifer Routon and husband Robert of Baton Rouge, LA, Brother-in-law Ray Furr (Jeni) of Austin,TX, Sister-in-law Judy Freeman (Mike) of Austin, TX, Sister-in-law Polly Smith of Georgetown, TX, and numerous cousins, nephews,

nieces, and more friends than can be counted.

An outdoor visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m. at Tensas Parish Airport on Lake Bruin with memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Larry Foster and Bro. Harry Boyd officiating under the direction of Youngs Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lee’s honor to St. Joseph Baptist Church.

