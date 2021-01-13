Courthouse records: Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021

Adams County

Dec. 18, 2020-Jan. 7, 2021

Civil suits:

Conservatorship of Charles Edward Walker.

Oliver D. Robinson III v. Tia Lavonne Davis.

Estate of Takita Rene Smith.

Kelly Renee Dore et al. v. Nikke Renee Reyes et al.

Estate of Ronald Joseph McGowan.

Estate of Clinton Roy Blackwell.

Estate of Audry James Ferguson.

James B. Burke v. Mississippi State Medical Licensure Board.

Estate of William Hufler.

Estate of Martha Stephens Branyan.

Divorces:

Jason Paridon and Marie Paridon. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Alison Zuccaro Godfrey v. Jarrell Edward Godfrey III.

Matthew Leigh and Morgan Bunch Leigh. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Rodney Carl Cockerham II, 27, Natchez to Natilli Deann Floyd, 25, Jonesville, La.

Keith Simon Giroir, 52, Houma, La. to Stacy Jo Denton, 46, Houma, La.

Kevin Dean Moreau Jr., 34, Natchez to Melissa Ann O’Neal (Hall), 38, Natchez.

Robert Eugene Benson Jr., 31, Crystal Springs to Shareka Jackeese Hargrave, 31, Natchez.

Bruce Alan Strong, 63, Clarksburg, Pa. to Janet Lynn Ross (Trisch), 51, Clarksburg, Pa.

Edmond Major III, 36, Baton Rouge, La. to Page Alexandra Stewart, 28, Baton Rouge, La.

Taylor Wade Brantley, 31, Natchez to Chandler Renee Russ, 24, Natchez.

Mark Allen Landers, 55, Natchez to Suzanne Lynette Manasco (Sanford), 51, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Dec. 17, 2020-Jan. 6, 2021

Lloyd Farris Jr. A/K/A Pirvy Lloyd Farris and Addie Chisholm McClemore to Billy Ray Netterville and Ronnie Glenn Randale, lots 28, 29 and 30 of the Addition to Ridgeland Lots.

Jim Iverstine, Terri Iverstine, Casey Iverstine Morris, and Dallas Morris to Davis Beard Walton, a 0.72 acre portion of lot 3 Hunters Hall Plantation.

Jeffrey Brian Johnson to Ethan James Rymer and Ashton Leigh Rymer, lot 18 The Trees Subdivision, First Development.

Barbara L. Buckles to John Paul Collard III and Vickie Painter Collard, that certain 7.25 acre portion of Elgin Plantation.

Vasileio Real Estate Investors, LLC to Karen Ann Whitley, lot 69 Brookfield Subdivision.

Beverly Raines to Elsa H. Carter, lot 89 of a Subdivision of a portion of Dunkerron (First Development.

Greg C. Patterson and Pamela Y. Patterson to Greg C. Patterson and Pamela Y. Patterson, lot 13 of a subdivision of a Portion of Dunkerron, Third Development.

Stratton D. Thompson and Elizabeth S. Milliken Thompson to Eric Jermaine Dixon and Kimberly Dixon, lot 32 Fatherland Acres, Second Development.

Demestra Winding and Yolanda Winding to Lamont Washington and Tara Minor, lot 3 in Block No. 2 McIntyre Subdivision.

GG DW, LLC, P. Glenn Green, Managing Member to La Juan Culbert and Christina Pickett, lot 57 South Broadmoor Subdivision.

M & D Properties of Louisiana, LLC to Jeremy R. Claiborne, MD, LLC, land beginning at a point on the southwesterly right-of-way line of Jefferson Street.

Melvin A. Grantham and Rachel N. Grantham to Kimberly Renae Grantham, lot 22 of the Addition to Ridgeland Lots.

Paul Joseph Therrien and Analisa Ines Therrien to Kim Johnson and Amy Johnson, land beginning at a point on the easterly line of North Union Street.

Mortgages:

Dec. 17, 2020-Jan. 6, 2021

Rocky Newman and Tammy Newman to Cleo W. South, lot 25 of Block “E” Roselawn Homes Subdivision.

George Green Jr. and Evelyn J. Green to Mortgage Research Center, LLD d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, lots 5 and 6 Beverly Hills Subdivision.

Ethan James Rymer and Ashton Leigh Rymer to Fidelity Bank, lot 18 The Trees Subdivision, First Development.

John Paul Collard III and Vickie Painter Collard to Home Point Financial Corporation, that certain 7.25 acre portion of Elgin Plantation.

Michael Ladron Nethery to CB&S Bank, lots 3 and 4 in Block C Spears Addition.

Mildred Brown Ealey and Edward Lee Ealey to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, lot 122 Northview Subdivision, Third Development.

Karen Ann Whitley to Flanagan State Bank, lot 69 Brookfield Subdivision.

David Pennington and Glenda Pennington to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, land from the point where the line between lot 2 and lot 4 of Trinity Plantation intersects with the westerly right-of-way of Palestine Road.

Kelly Spruell and Sabrina Spruell to United Mississippi Bank, lot 4 Travelers Rest Subdivision.

Elsa H. Carter to Navy Federal Credit Union, lot 89 of a Subdivision of a portion of Dunkerron (First Development).

Michelle Johnson King to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, a portion of lot 11 Gardens Division.

Logan Dane Garner and Caroline W. Garner to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, Part of lots 24 and 25 White Apple Village Subdivision.

Eric Jermaine Dixon and Kimberly Dixon to United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, lot 32 Fatherland Acres, Second Development.

Dustin Hinkle and Jenny Hinkle to Fidelity Bank, lot 9 Montebello Gardens (Second Development).

Cynthia Strickland to Home Bank, lot 122 Corrected Roselawn Terrace Subdivision Part 2 Revised.

Roosevelt Hendricks III and Cynthia Strickland to Home Bank, lot 15 Mount Carmel Subdivision.

Mary Helen Flowers to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, the West One-Hal of lot 64, all of lot 65, and five (5) feet off the Easterly side of lot 66 Woodland Park Addition.

Adam Wesley Conerly and Krystal M. Conerly to GMFS, LLC, lot 1 Greenfield Subdivision.

Lee M. Maier to Quicken Loans, LLC, 5.0 acres, portion of lot 2 LaGrange Plantation.

Jeremy R. Claiborne, MD, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, land beginning at a point on the southwesterly right-of-way line of Jefferson Street.

Keith Myles Sr. and Iris W. Myles to Home Bank, land beginning at the most westerly corner of lot 83 Dunkerron Subdivision, First Development.

Donell Williams and Shaunta Williams to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 13 Trees Subdivision (Second Development).

Kim Johnson and Amy C. Johnson to United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, land beginning at a point on the easterly line of North Union Street.

Philip A. LeTard Sr. and Angela S. LeTard to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 21 of a Subdivision of a Portion of Forest Plantation.

Adams County Justice Court Civil Cases

Monday, Jan. 4, 2021:

Natchez Housing Authority v. Valarie Ladson.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Johnny Green.

Bestway Rent To Own v. Brian Williams.

Bestway Rent To Own v. Terrence White.

Concordia Bank v. Sheila Marquez.

Monday, Dec. 28, 2020:

Bestway Rent To Own v. LaShonda Granger.

Bestway Rent To Own v. Archie Pinder.

Bestway Rent To Own v. Ashton Dunbar.

Tyrone Baldwin v. Katriece Harris.

Sara Holzhauer v. John A. Evans.

Monday, Dec. 21, 2020:

Bestway Rent To Own v. Mafia Nichols.

Catrise Hawkins v. Lavan Thompson.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Allen Parker.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Theodora Johnson.

Merit Health v. Russell Eldridge.

Merit Health v. Carla Irving.

Shaunta Randall v. Albert Hughes.

Approved Cash Advance v. Melissa Jones

Approved Cash Advance v. Doyle Seymoor.

Approved Cash Advance v. Phoebe Dishman.

Concordia Parish

Dec. 18, 2020-Jan. 7, 20201

Civil suits:

Jasmine Hilliard v. Safeway Insurance Company of Louisiana.

Jasmine Hillard v. Keondrick Lewis.

Jasmine Hillard v. Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company.

One Financial Group v. Jeremy W. Case.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Alvin Theriot.

TD Auto Finance, LLC v. Ellie Stevens.

Citibank v. Barbara E. Sanders.

Cortland Flournoy (Minor) v. Anna Davis.

Ethan Flournoy (Minor) v. Anna Davis.

Trendon Flournoy (Minor) v. Anna Davis.

Gwendalyn Lee v. Anna Davis.

Gwendalyn Lee v. Shelter General Insurance Company.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC v. Brittany Parker A/K/A Brittany Arshay Parker.

Concordia Bank & Trust Company v. Jerry Claud King Sr. (Unopened Succession).

Curator Fee v. Jerry Claud King Sr. (Unopened Succession).

Walter James Mackel v. Pamela Mackel. (Protect Order)

United Auto Credit Corporation v. Natasha Jefferson.

Gregory D. Callihan v. John Michael Hutchins.

Gregory D. Callihan v. Mountain Laurel Assurance Company.

Bridget Scott v. Nioka Knighten.

Delta Bank v. Charles Webster McCall.

Succession of Debra Ann Davis.

Jefferson Parish Employees Federal Credit Union v. Kendra A. Clark.

Divorces:

Donny Mitchell v. Veronica Mitchell.

Raymond Kenneth Eames v. Morgan Davis Eames.

Jessica Guadallupe Lara Ramos Orellana v. Flores Melvin Joel Orellana.

Marriage license applications:

Carlos A. Garcia Rodriguez, 22, Ferriday to Kelsie B. Jackson, 20, Natchez, Miss.

Leon Brooks, 66, St. Joseph, La. to Helen Marie Barbee, 73, St. Joseph, La.

Anthony Scott Cupit, 37, Vidalia to April Cheyenne Barrington, 29, Vidalia.

Ronald Jay Guillot, 27, Jonesville, La. to Taylor Elizabeth Greene, 26, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

Delta Bank to Roberta B. Davenport, lots 23 and 24, Block No. 1 Woodland Subdivision.

Roberta B. Davenport to Kent B. Guillory and Naomi P. Guillory, a 1.81 acre portion of lot 2 Miller Plantation.

James Henry Cockerham Jr. and Brad Wesley Cockerham to James Courtney Cockerham, lot 22B in Square 1 Vaile Acres.

James W. Shirley and Terri Ann Clark Shirley to Jeremy Wade Passman, lot 4 of a subdivision of L.S. Wade Property.

Anthony Skipper, Sabrina Winston, Pearly Skipper Jr., and Latial Warner to Efrain Escalante and Yenny Patricia Alvarado, lot 61 Concordia Park Subdivision.

Johnny Lee Hoffpauir and Pamela Ruth Scruggs Hoffpauir to Angela Whitt Knapik, lot 6 North Taconey Subdivision.

Wilburn Donnie Cupstid Jr. and Michelle White Cupstid to Timothy M. Fuqua and Lakota Burns Fuqua, lot 213, Unit 3 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

McKenzie Zimmerman to Jacqueline M. Miko, lot 10, Block 5 Woodland Subdivision.

CLB The Community Bank to Helen C. Jacobs, lot 1, Unit 1 Athlone Plantation.

Mortgages:

Edwy G. Craft and April Lee Craft to Home Bank, all of lot 18 and the south 25 feet on lot 17 First Lattimore Acres Subdivision.

Angela Whitt Knapik to Beckam Funding Corporation, lot 6 North Taconey Subdivision.

Yvonne S. Garrison and Albert Garrison to Delta Bank, lot 37 in Block 4 Huntington Woods Subdivision.

Taylor Campbell and Sarah L. Campbell to Delta Bank, lots 2 and 4 of the partition of a portion of Nebraska Plantation.

Richard Calvin Alwood Sr. and Sheila Salvo Alwood to Origin Bank, 0.6 acres, more or less, portion of Tract A Cypress Shore Colony.

Rachel E. Windham to GMFS, LLC, lot 10 Georgetowne Subdivision.

Susan Harris and Paul Harris to GMFS, LLC, lot 6 of Tract B, being a portion of Shamrock Plantation.

Timothy M. Fuqua and Lakota Burns Fuqua to Delta Bank, lot 213, Unit 3 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Jacqueline Miko to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 5, Block 5 Woodland Subdivision.

Toni G. Williams to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 8 Riverbend Subdivision.

Scott McLemore and Laura Eanes McLemore to GMFS, LLC, 1.04 acre tract, lot 4 Cypress Pointe Subdivision.

Allen Scott Whittington and Katherine Ratcliff Whittington to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 7, Unit 1 Crestview Subdivision.

Kevin Ray Hall and Kesha T. Hall to Southern Heritage Bank, a 16.26 acre tract being a portion of lot 7 Magnolia Plantation.

Mitchell Brain Brooks Sr. and Mary Dewan Brooks to United Wholesale Mortgage, lots 3 and 4 Black River Lake Lots.