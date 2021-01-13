Crime reports: Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Justin McFarland, 39, 85A Redloop Road, on charges of contempt of court by failure to appear, two counts. Bond set at $1,170.50

Jennifer Carter Radzewics, 30, 124 John Glenn Ave., on charges of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and shoplifting. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Candy White, 62, 125 Danny Drive, on a charge of contempt by default in payment and shoplifting. No bond set.

Kenneth Thomas, 50, 106 Diamond Lane, Crystal Springs, on charges of simple assault, contempt of court, malicious mischief and disorderly conduct. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Corey Latham, 28, 256A Quitman Road, on charges of shoplifting and trespassing. No bond set.

Steven Ray Noland, 26, 48 Timberlake Road, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond set at $500.

Arrests — Friday

Mike Chatman, 31, 93 Aldrich St., on charges of red light violation, failure to stop for officer signals, fleeing or eluding law enforcement and burglary. No bond set.

Kimberly Watkins, 26, 28 Davis Court, on a charge of willful trespass. Bond set at $500.

Jaleel Martin, 25, 282 Country Club Drive, on a charge of receiving stolen property. Bond set at $300.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Hurricane Road.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

Six traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on North Concord Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on High Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Sunday

Two false alarms on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Hurricane Road.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Streeet.

Traffic stop at Go Mart.

Traffic stop at Advance Auto Parts.

False alarm on South Canal Street.

Five traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on South Concord Avenue.

Theft on D’Evereaux Drive.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Under The Hill.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Loud noise/music on Old Washington Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Larry Darnell Hammett, 64, 41 Rickman Street, on charge of controlled substance: first/second offense. Released on $20,00 bond.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant/affidavit on U.S. 61 North.

Unwanted subject on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Juvenile problem on Cloverdale Road.

Prisoner in custody on Rickman Road.

Intelligence report on Timberlake Road.

Intelligence report on Old Pond Meadow Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Denise L. Mitchell, 38, 170 Bingham Road, Clayton, on charges of simple criminal damage to property and disturbing the peace by fighting. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Patrick Davis, 49, 103 Nelson St., Clayton, on a charge of criminal trespass, felony theft, misdemeanor theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle. No bond set.

Reports unavailable.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Linda Bourgeois, 50, 207 Cross St., on a charge of aggravated battery. No bond set.

Sierra N. Streeter, 24, 1204 Palm St., on a charge of domestic abuse battery. No bond set.