Kevin Warren named publisher in Natchez, Brookhaven, Prentiss

NATCHEZ — Kevin Warren has been named publisher of The Natchez Democrat, Natchez the Magazine, Brookhaven Daily Leader, Brookhaven Magazine, the Prentiss Headlight and related digital and print products.

Warren, 50, is a native of Lexington, Kentucky, and began his sales and marketing career in 2000. He began work at Cars.com and moved to Autotrader as sales manager in 2004.

In 2009, Warren was named vice president of sales and operations at United Crossings Transportation in the Chicago area.

In 2012, he worked in sales management positions at the Milwaukee

Journal Sentinel, the Albany (New York) Times Union and was sales director of Alabama Media Group in Huntsville, Alabama.

Warren became vice president of sales for the Daily Press in the Chicago area before being named general manager of its parent company, Tribune Publishing Co.

Most recently, he was vice president of J&L Marketing, a digital marketing company working with automotive dealers in Louisville, Kentucky.

“I have always been on the digital side of the business. I started when the Internet was thought to be a fad,” Warren said.

He and his wife, Lucy, and their two dogs look forward to relocating to Natchez.

“My wife and I are excited to join the Natchez community and get to know everybody. I am looking forward to working with the communities in Brookhaven and Prentiss, as well,” Warren said. “I am excited about helping local businesses achieve and exceed their goals through our print and digital solutions.”

In his spare time, Warren enjoys playing golf and making custom furniture. Mrs. Warren plans to bring her business, Riva Chic, to Natchez. She takes older furniture and gives it a facelift, he said.

“We welcome Kevin and Lucy to Natchez and to The Democrat,” said Todd Carpenter, president and CEO of Boone Newspapers, which owns and manages the newspaper. “They will make important contributions to the newspaper, its customers and the community. We are fortunate to have them join our team.”

Natchez native Jan Griffey continues in her role as general manager of Natchez Newspapers Inc. and will assume the role of editor of The Natchez Democrat, Natchez the Magazine and NatchezDemocrat.com.

Former editor Scott Hawkins has accepted a position in Ridgeland in order to be closer to family.