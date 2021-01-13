expand
January 13, 2021

Ronald Raymond Harris

By Staff Reports

Published 3:18 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Jan. 7, 1948 – Jan. 11, 2021

VIDALIA — Funeral services for Ronald Raymond “Ronnie” Harris, 73, of Vidalia will be held at the First Baptist Church of Vidalia on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. with Bro. Wes Faulk officiating.  Interment will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery, Natchez, MS. at 11 a.m. under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home of Vidalia.  Masks will be required at visitation and services and attendees are asked to observe social distancing protocols.

Ronnie was born on January 7, 1948 in Delhi, La. and passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 in New Orleans, La.  He was a resident of Vidalia, a crop insurance adjuster for Rain and Hail as well as Three Rivers Co-op.  Ronnie was very active in his community, enjoying spending time with his family and friends, golfing and volunteering for many local events. Ronnie was inducted into the United States Army May 22, 1968 and discharged December 24, 1969.  He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service in connection with the ground operations against a hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam.

He was preceded in death by his parents SK and Mearl Harris and brother Thomas Harris.

Survivors include his wife Kaye Harris, Vidalia, LA; brother Paul Harris and wife Marie, Ferriday, LA; sister Delores Paine, West Monroe, LA; son Michael Harris and wife Jennifer, Bossier City, LA;  grandchildren Aubrey, Raeleigh, and Logan; daughter Jill Couvillion and husband Billy, San Antonio, TX; grandchildren Katelyn, Jackson, Warren, and Jose. Also surviving him are numerous nieces and nephews.

He leaves a legacy of friends and had the gift of never meeting a stranger.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Colbert, Malcom Hall, Wade Stephens, Dee Horton, Terry Guillory, Walt Wilson, Eddie Havard, Bobby Authur, John Hoggatt, Ray Bradford, Billy Greene, and Jimmy Evans.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of one’s choice.

The family will receive friends at the First Baptist Church of Vidalia from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. service time.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

