expand
Ad Spot

January 13, 2021

Trevon Jackson takes a jumpshot in the second half of Natchez’s game against Jim Hill. Natchez won 53-43 with Jackson as a leading scorer with 17 points. (Hunter Cloud for The Natchez Democrat)

Trevon Jackson leads Natchez to Victory

By Patrick Jones

Published 1:18 pm Wednesday, January 13, 2021

NATCHEZ — Trevon Jackson led Natchez High School with a game-high 17 points as the Bulldogs defeated the Jim Hill High School Tigers 53-43 Tuesday night in an MHSAA Region 6-5A game.

Travis Berry contributed with 15 points and Kameron Carter added 10 points for Natchez High, which used a tenacious defense to hold Jim Hill in check in the first half.

“Trevon’s been leading our team. He’s been aggressive offensively and defensively. He gets a lot of steals,” Bulldogs head coach David Haywood said. “Travis, I think this guy’s got a lot of talent. The more games he plays, the better he’s going to get. He’s making open shots. He’s getting to the basket.”

“Kameron, he’s a sophomore. He’s got a high IQ for the game on both ends of the court. He does what we ask him to do. He can play guard. He can play in the post. He’s very versatile.”

Defense was a pivotal factor for the Bulldogs, especially in the first and second quarters. They took a 13-4 lead after one quarter of play and 24-10 at halftime.

“We started off, our defensive intensity was good. But we got stagnant on offense in the second quarter. And that eventually affected our defense,” Haywood said.

Jim Hill tried to cut into Natchez High’s lead in the second quarter, but the Tigers could not make enough stops to put the pressure on the Bulldogs. Jim Hill did, however, manage to outscore the Bulldogs 12-10 in the third quarter and 21-19 in the fourth quarter.

“Jim Hill’s got some good players. I knew it would go back and forth. It was a good game for us,” Haywood said. “It’s a district game. We’ll see them again and we may see them again in the district tournament.”

The Tigers were led by Avaunte Griffin with 10 points and Jessie Williams with nine points. JaQuavious Jones chipped in with eight points.

Natchez High (6-3, 2-0) plays host to Forest Hill High School in Region 6-5A action Friday night.

The Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to play the Jim Hill Lady Tigers, but that game has been postponed to a later date. Head coach Alphaka Moore said it will likely be the end of January.

“They played a team on Friday who had someone who tested positive (for COVID-19), so they’re in quarantine,” Moore said.

More News

Girl Scout cookie season kicks off nationally Feb. 1

City of Natchez nearing lease agreement for old train depot

Trevon Jackson leads Natchez to Victory

Crime reports: Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Girl Scout cookie season kicks off nationally Feb. 1

News

City of Natchez nearing lease agreement for old train depot

News

Former Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick remembered a kind, loving servant

News

City of Natchez to consider financing parks and recreation improvements

ACCS sports

ACCS without starting goalkeeper

News

Photos: Work crews demolish old A&P grocery on Franklin Street; make way for Recovery Enterprises

COVID-19

State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Photo gallery: Locals share photos of their snow day

News

CPSO deputies apprehended multiple people for drugs, weapons

BREAKING NEWS

Adams County Tax Collector dies with COVID-19

News

The Dart: Barnett loves her art

News

Photos: Sunday night snow turns downtown into winter wonderland

COVID-19

State reports 2,214 new COVID cases and 22 new COVID-related deaths

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Adams schools, Cathedral and ACCS cancel in-person classes for Monday

News

Classes at ACCS canceled for Monday

News

Adams County has limited threat for snowfall overnight Sunday to Monday

COVID-19

Adams County sets new record for number of single-day COVID cases

News

Adams County Sheriff’s office building blessed for another year

News

Lives we have lost: Larry Woods loved helping people

News

County board president says Kaiser knew about problems with engineering work

News

Merit Health Natchez meeting needs in COVID-19 pandemic

News

Natchez could get snow Sunday

DEVELOPING NEWS

Former Concordia Parish Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick dies

News

Adams County woman on state’s most wanted list