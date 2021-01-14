expand
January 15, 2021

Patterson

Rose Johnson Patterson

By Staff Reports

Published 3:01 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

July 20, 1951 – Jan. 11, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Rose Johnson Patterson, 69, of Natchez, who died Monday, January 11, 2021 in Natchez will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Carl Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Rose was born July 20, 1951 in Natchez, the daughter of Johnetta Mouton and Robert Bonds, Sr. She was a 1969 graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School and was employed as the Adams County Tax Collector. Mrs. Patterson was a member of New Zion Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Rosyln “Nikki” Daniel Tobias; grandparents, Louis Sr. and Johnnie Pearl Johnson; uncles: Louis, Joe, Elbert and Larry Johnson and special aunt and uncle, Pecola and Willie Bonds.

Rose leaves to cherish her memories: husband Ralph Patterson; son Anthony Johnson; daughter Tamara Johnson (Wilbur); bonus daughters, Tasia (Kwasi), Lynn Evans (Raphael) and Shelia Moore; brothers, Henry Williams (Dorn), Rev. Carl Johnson (Bobbie), Robert Bonds, Jr. (Tricia), Derek Bonds and Dewond Bonds; sisters, Claudia Quinn White (Rev. LeRoy) and Robin Harris; grandchildren, Tyler, Erinn, Taylor, Demetris, Shemara, Khalia, Tatiana, Kamari and Jesiah and a host of other special love ones, relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com

