January 15, 2021

Bateman

Thomas Bert Bateman

By Staff Reports

Published 2:57 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

Aug. 1, 1932 – Jan. 10, 2021

BATON ROUGE — Thomas Bert Bateman (Tom) passed away in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on January 10, 2021. He was born in Mobile, Alabama on August 1, 1932 to Roberta Magee and Thomas McCauley Bateman.

He was a United States Marine Corps combat veteran of the Korean Conflict. He graduated with a BS from Louisiana State University and a MBA from Centenary College of Louisiana. He pursued a successful banking career serving as President of the First National Bank of Mansfield and of the Britton & Koontz National Bank in Natchez,  Mississippi, then retiring from a high level position with the FDIC.

He was active at Trinity Episcopal Church serving as a lay reader and usher, in the Delta Kappa Epsilon (Dekes) Alumni Association and Marine Corps League.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Berry Graham Bateman, his daughter, Graham Bateman Ohmstede (Axel) and son, Thomas McCauley Bateman II (Sandra), his grandchildren, Katherine Elizabeth Bateman, Mary Margaret Bateman, Lindsey Victoria Ohmstede and his beloved companion dog, T-Man.

He is survived by his brother, John H. Bateman (Sissy), his close cousin, Judge Frank Foil (Judy), his brother in law, Mark Graham (Darlene) and his nieces and nephews: Aimee Elise Bateman Lewis (Holden), William Brian Magee Bateman (Wendy), Kristin Leigh Graham and Eric Michael Graham (Caroline).

Service is postponed due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church 3552 Morning Glory Ave. Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808 (https://www.trinitybr.org/online giving).

