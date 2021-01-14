DALLAS, Texas — Thomas Melvin Hunt, 68, of Dallas, Texas died Jan. 9, 2021.

He is survived by his son Trenton (Desiree) Hunt; three granddaughters, Yasmin, Skylar and Kirstyn Hunt; two sisters May Bell and Mary Ann Hunt; two brothers Jerry and Willie J. Hunt; five aunts Suewilla Woodford, Katie Butler, Agnes Mayberry, Rebecca Wright and Hattie Brown; two uncles, A.J. Wright & MacArthur (Viola) Hunt; three nieces Deatrice Seals, Jacquetta (Arzo) Winn, Jalessa Hunt; three nephews, Roland Robinson, Shonda Hunt and J.D. Hunt.

Viewing will be Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. and service Saturday at 11 a.m. at Golden Gate Funeral Home.