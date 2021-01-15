Brookhaven woman linked to over 15 ounces meth arrested in Adams County

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Sheriff Offices’ Special Operations Group arrested a Brookhaven woman investigators believe to be a large distributor of methamphetamine in the Miss-Lou area.

On Monday evening, agents with the Adams County Special Operations Group arrested Darla Lilly, 48, on Old Highway 84 for possession of approximately 2 ounces of methamphetamine.

Agents continued with the investigation by contacting the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and met them at Lilly’s residence at 3762 East Lincoln Rd in Brookhaven, where they uncovered an additional 8 ounces of methamphetamine, 10 weapons, and approximately 300 Zanax pills.

Adams County law officials said the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics will present charges of possession of schedule IV Zanax with the intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon to the Lincoln County Grand Jury.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said he believes the investigation revealed Lilly is a large distributor of methamphetamine in the Miss-Lou area.

Within the last two weeks, approximately 15 ounces of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $21,000 has been seized that is directly related to Lilly.

A total of two ounces has been seized in Adams County, five ounces seized in Concordia Parish, and eight ounces seized in Lincoln County, ACSO officials said. Investigators believe Lilly has distributed over 10 pounds of methamphetamine over the last 3 months.

Patten said the investigation also shows how communication between law enforcement agencies is needed to arrest large-scale distributors of drugs.