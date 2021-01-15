expand
January 15, 2021

Patrick

Concordia Parish deputies uncover 14 stolen firearms after traffic stop

By Staff Reports

Published 10:12 am Friday, January 15, 2021

VIDALIA — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office uncovered multiple weapons that were reported stolen and arrested two people investigators linked to a burglary in Adams County after a traffic stop Wednesday, law officials said.

CPSO officers were patrolling in Ferriday when they stopped a vehicle for traffic violations.

Officers saw two firearms were observed in plain view on the floorboard. Investigators discovered later that one of the weapons was stolen.

Officers learned one of the vehicle’s occupants, Fred Patrick Jr., 19, was released on bond for unrelated charges with stipulations preventing him from possessing firearms.

A second passenger was also in the vehicle when officers initiated the traffic stop.

The passenger’s name has not been released because the passenger is a juvenile.

Further investigation revealed the two subjects to be linked to a recent burglary in Adams County.

Further investigation led CPSO detectives and Vidalia Police Officers to later search numerous residences within Concordia Parish, law officials said.

Those searches yielded a total of 13 additional firearms, all reported stolen from burglary.

Patrick Jr., who is a resident of Clayton, and the unidentified juvenile were both detained without bond on Friday.

CPSO officials said the investigation remains ongoing.

