expand
Ad Spot

January 15, 2021

County engineering questions remain unanswered

By Staff Reports

Published 5:02 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

Something about the Adams County Board of Supervisors hiring of IMS Engineers to be the county’s engineering firm doesn’t quite pass the smell test.

On Jan. 4, the county voted 3 to 2 to replace Jordan, Kaiser & Sessions, a firm that has provided engineering services to Adams County for more than four decades, and replace it with out-of-area firm IMS Engineers.

IMS touts itself as the largest Black-owned and operated engineering firm in the country. Natchez native Chris Harrison, a graduate of Natchez High School who works for IMS at its office in Ridgeland, was present at that Jan. 5 board meeting.

However, nothing about the selection of a new engineering firm or even discussion of that topic was on the county board’s agenda for its Jan. 5 meeting.

Supervisors Kevin Wilson and Wes Middleton say they were caught off guard by the discussion and the vote to hire a new engineering firm. Both voted against the change. Board President Angela Hutchins and supervisors Rickey Gray and Warren Gaines voted in favor of hiring IMS.

A number of questions come quickly to mind. How did the three supervisors who voted to hire IMS Engineers choose them? Were any other engineering firm considered for the position? Did these three supervisors violate state laws regarding open meetings by meeting and discussing the issue? If they didn’t come together physically, did they violate the spirit of the law by meeting together or with IMS Engineers personnel via telephone or a virtual meeting?

Why wasn’t the issue on the supervisors’ meeting agenda? How did Harrison know to come to the Jan. 5 meeting? It is obvious Wilson and Middleton were kept in the dark as to any discussions about a new engineering firm? Why is that? Such calls into questions motives of those promoting IMS? Why couldn’t this change have been made more transparently?

Hayden Kaiser III, president of JKS, said he was unaware the county was not happy with his firm’s work. Hutchins said Kaiser was aware. How did the county communicate its dissatisfaction to Kaiser and his firm? One would think some kind of formal meeting would have been appropriate between the county supervisors and officials at JKS, if for no other reason than the 40-plus years that firm has served the county.

We hope to answer these questions in the coming week for our readers. The contract with IMS Engineers is not a done deal. The vote on Jan. 4 simply approved the county to begin negotiating on a rate or fee with that firm. We hope those negotiations are held publicly and taxpayers made aware of what the county will be paying the new firm. Lots of light needs to shine on this and other county business. The taxpayers of this county deserve nothing less.

More News

Bessie Mae Montgomery

Jamie Bingham

No shells to spend as ammunition supplies are low

Second half comeback pushes Green Wave boys over Monterey

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Girl Scout cookie time is here for Adams County

News

Brookhaven woman linked to over 15 ounces meth arrested in Adams County

News

Concordia Parish deputies uncover 14 stolen firearms after traffic stop

COVID-19

State reports 1,948 new COVID-19 cases, 41 new deaths amid vaccine shortage

COVID-19

State experiencing surge in patients attempting COVID-19 vaccination

News

Movie filmed in Natchez hits screens Feb. 12

News

Three finalists chosen for Executive Director in Natchez tourism commission

News

Kevin Warren named publisher in Natchez, Brookhaven, Prentiss

News

Girl Scout cookie season kicks off nationally Feb. 1

News

City of Natchez nearing lease agreement for old train depot

News

Former Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick remembered a kind, loving servant

News

City of Natchez to consider financing parks and recreation improvements

ACCS sports

ACCS without starting goalkeeper

News

Photos: Work crews demolish old A&P grocery on Franklin Street; make way for Recovery Enterprises

COVID-19

State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Photo gallery: Locals share photos of their snow day

News

CPSO deputies apprehended multiple people for drugs, weapons

BREAKING NEWS

Adams County Tax Collector dies with COVID-19

News

The Dart: Barnett loves her art

News

Photos: Sunday night snow turns downtown into winter wonderland

COVID-19

State reports 2,214 new COVID cases and 22 new COVID-related deaths

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Adams schools, Cathedral and ACCS cancel in-person classes for Monday

News

Classes at ACCS canceled for Monday

News

Adams County has limited threat for snowfall overnight Sunday to Monday