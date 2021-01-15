Girl Scout cookie time is here for Adams County

NATCHEZ — It is cookie time once again for Girl Scout troops in Natchez and Adams County, who kicked off cookie sales this week.

Matilda Ogden Stephens, program director for Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi and local troop leader, said COVID-19 has presented unique challenges for area Girl Scouts, particularly with cookie sales.

“We as an organization have gone from having to cancel our in-person camps at the last minute then having to turn around and have virtual camps to it being OK to have meetings as long as COVID-19 guidelines are observed,” she said. “Now we’re not allowing in-person meetings at all unless they are outside and we are socially distanced. … Cookies has been a unique challenge because one of the hallmarks of selling Girl Scout cookies is the girls taking their wagons door to door to sell them.”

Thankfully, the Girl Scouts have access to an online cookie store which has allowed them to continue selling cookies and, with their parent’s help, deliver them or arrange to have the orders shipped to out of town addresses.

Stephens said Southwest Mississippi troops started online cookie orders on Jan. 9 and plan to send out the first orders to the cookie makers on Jan. 22 for delivery in mid-February.

“You can buy cookies totally online and either have them delivered to your house or shipped wherever you are if you aren’t near a Girl Scout Troop,” Stephens said. “That has been a huge blessing. All of the girls are primarily selling online. That doesn’t mean they can’t sell in person but they have to keep the guidelines in place.”

Stephens said while cookie sales serve as a fundraiser for the Girl Scouts, they are also valuable teaching tools.

“Cookies are way more than a fundraiser for us,” Stephens said. “We teach girls about money management, financial literacy and entrepreneurship and we use cookies for all of that. … It’s an excellent opportunity for learning.”

Stephens said there are seven Girl Scout troops in Adams County and approximately 200 girls, mostly in the younger age groups, sell cookies.

Their customers are always happy and eager for cookie time, some calling as early as Thanksgiving to see if they can gift boxes of cookies for Christmas, Stephens said.

Those who don’t want to eat the cookies may also purchase boxes to donate to everyday heroes.

“We’ve sent them to the armed forces and also to our local sheriff, police and fire departments and this year we will definitely be doing them some for the healthcare workers,” Stephens said.

Those who want to connect with a Girl Scout Troop member for cookies can email Stephens at mstephens@gsgms.org with their name and phone number and information about what they want to purchase.