January 15, 2021

Sloan

Tonya Marie Sloan

By Staff Reports

Published 9:41 pm Friday, January 15, 2021

Aug.14, 1969 – Jan. 13, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tonya Marie Sloan, 51, of Vidalia, LA, who departed her earthly life on January 13, 2021, at her residence in Vidalia, LA, will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 1 p.m. at Stanton Baptist Church in Stanton, MS officiated by Bro. Bobby Mulvihill and Bro. Steve Purvis; with burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, from 12 p.m. until service time at Stanton Baptist Church. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Tonya was born August 14, 1969 in Natchez, MS to Herbert and Sonya Braswell.

Tonya was preceded in death by her mother, Sonya Braswell; grandparents, Marion and Oree Braswell; one aunt, Margie Antie Braswell one uncle, James Grant Braswell; one nephew, Nathan Palmer.

Tonya is survived by husband, Stephen Sloan; father, Herbert Braswell; one daughter, Sara Melton; two sons, Stephen Sloan Jr. and Melton and wife Tracy; two grandchildren, Weston Partridge and Hadley Partridge; two sisters, Shannon Wilson and husband Purvis and Lywanna Ward and husband Jeff; one brother, Harvey Palmer; one uncle, Yerby Braswell; six nieces, Skler, Jen, Stacia, Katie, Samantha and Lindsey; six nephews, Jonathan, Jacob, Tyler, Jeremy, Seth and Duran; one cousin, Suzy Geter and husband Joseph; and a host of other relatives and friends. Pallbearers are Stephen Sloan Jr., Ethan Melton, Purvis Wilson, Jonathan Wilson, Jacob Wilson, and Blake LaPrairie. Honorary Pallbearers are Jeremy Naff, Wayne Wagley, Demond “Crump” Crumpton, L. J. Jones; Brandon Campbell, Joe Jeter, Robert Kimball, Brandon Thompson and Joey Dunn.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.

