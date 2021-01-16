We need you on city’s tourism board

Do you have an interest in tourism in Natchez? Do you have ideas you think would benefit the entire community, as well as enhance the experience of our visitors?

The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen seek candidates to fill the vacant board seat on the Natchez Convention and Promotion Commission.

That board, which typically has six members, is down one member.

Prospective board members have until Jan. 22 to provide letters of interest and resumes to the mayor’s office in city hall.

Candidates will be interviewed by the aldermen’s tourism committee, which consists of Alderwomen Sarah Carter-Smith, Felicia Bridgewater Irving and Valencia Hall. They will select finalists and submit those to the Board of Aldermen as a whole, who will interview the finalists and chose a person to fill the open NCPC seat.

The Natchez Convention and Promotion Committee was established to market and promote Natchez and Adams County and act as a resource for visitors and area businesses. The NCPC also oversees Visit Natchez and are in the process of choosing a new executive director for that group.

Natchez is steeped in a diverse history and many here have worked hard in recent years to tell our area’s entire history. It is that focus on the telling of the story of all Natchezians that will serve our city best in the long run and keep our history relevant.

If you have ideas you think will move us all forward in that goal, please consider applying to serve in the vacant position on the NCPC board. We need you!