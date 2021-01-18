expand
January 19, 2021

Court Case conclusions: Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 5:13 pm Monday, January 18, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 8-14:

Delvon Polk charged with possession of a controlled substance (Ecstasy). Case bound over to a grand jury.

 

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 8-14:

None. (Circuit Clerk Office closed on Friday, Jan. 15)

 

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Jan. 13:

Matthew James Baker, 30, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 45 days with 31 days suspended. Credit given for 14 days served. Fine set at $748.75.

Matthew James Baker, 30, pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing arrest. Sentenced to 45 days with 31 days suspended. Credit given for 14 days. Fine set at $748.75.

Matthew James Baker, 30, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a controlled substance. Sentenced to 45 days with 31 days suspended. Credit given for 14 days served. Fine set at $523.75.

Matthew James Baker, 30, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 45 days with 31 days suspended. Credit given for 14 days served. Fine set at $748.75.

Troy Anthony Leake, 40, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 30 days with 24 days suspended. Credit given for six days served. Fine set at $748.75.

Markei Lashone White, 44, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. Credit given for one day served. Fine set at $648.75.

Justin McFarland, no age given, pleaded guilty to DUI. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Credit given for two days served. Fine set at $1,170.50.

Justin McFarland, no age given, pleaded guilty to accident: leaving the scene of an accident. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Credit given for two days served. Fine set at $748.75.

Kenneth Thomas, no age given, pleaded guilty to simple assault, malicious mischief, and disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 90 days with 76 days suspended. Credit given for 14 days served. Fine set at $748.75 on simple assault charge; $768.75 for malicious mischief charge; and $548.75 for disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace charge.

Tuesday, Jan. 12:

Derrick Lamone Faust, 31, charged with illegal possession of a controlled substance. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Derrick Lamone Faust, 31, charged with armed robbery. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Antoine Dewayne Greeley, 32, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise price exceeds $1,000 amended to misdemeanor shoplifting. Sentenced to 60 days with 56 days suspended. Credit given for four days served. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $1,002.50.

Roquanta Shfawn Green, 28, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise price exceeds $1,000 amended to misdemeanor shoplifting – 2nd offense. Sentenced to 90 days with 86 days suspended. Credit given for four days served. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $1,002.50.

Shmeen Trea Green, 31, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise price exceeds $1,000 amended to misdemeanor shoplifting. Sentenced to 60 days with 56 days suspended. Credit given for four days served. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $1,002.50.

Alexisia Monique Belton, 23, pleaded guilty to motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding law enforcement amended to misdemeanor fleeing. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Credit given for two days served. Fine set at $1,252.50.

Darren Jamaar Fleming, 31, charged with illegal possession of a controlled substance. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Devarte Kentrell Frazier, 29, charged with aggravated assault – domestic violence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Vantrell Learon Jenkins, 33, charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Cameron Randall, 28, charged with aggravated assault – domestic violence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Charleston Wilson, 19, charged with illegal possession of a controlled substance. Case bound over to a grand jury.

