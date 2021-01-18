Courthouse records: Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021

Adams County

Jan. 8-14

Civil suits:

DHS — Theresa Grantham.

DHS — A. San Dobbins Sr.

DHS — Cornelius Patterson.

DHS — Antoine Bacon.

DHS — Tammy Castro.

DHS — Kendrell Johnson.

Estate of Freddrick Murray Sr.

Estate of Claudia Johnson.

Estate of Dennis Timmons.

Estate of Clara “Jean” Murray.

Joshua Beamer v. Kathy Davis.

Kelvin Barber v. Madison Malone.

Conservatorship of Theodore Erle Drane.

Estate of Arnett Burk Baker.

Divorces:

Brandi N. King v. Adams J. King Sr.

Veronica Pollard and Jesse Pollard. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

None.

Deed transactions:

Jan. 7-13

Jonathan Thorpe and Clinton Thorpe to Thomas C. Smith, land beginning at a 5/8” Iron Rod found at the southwest corner of lot “C” of the Division of lots 1, 14 and 15 Duck Pond Plantation.

Rose Marie Washington Free to Tyrone Williams, lot 23 of the Second Division of the Horseshoe Tract.

Celia Ann Clay to Serenity Real Estate Investments, lot 12 Carpenter Addition.

Dorothy R. Davis and Deselle Davis to Vision Development, LLP, lot 5 Cedar Creek Subdivision, Third Development.

Danny J. Veade and Gwen S. Veade to Betty B. Murray and Teresa M. Dunn, land beginning at an iron pin on the southwesterly right-of-way of Newman Street.

Alana Brooke Hux (now Roberts) and Adam Blake Roberts to Jimmy R. Delaney and Karen R. Delaney, land beginning at the southeast corner of lot 5 Clifford-Spokane Subdivision.

Roy David Tarver A/K/A David Tarver to Roy David Tarver and Tahyna Tarver, a 3.05 Acre Lot, Portion of lot 1 Smithland Plantation.

Allen W. Moss to Kurtis W. Vitense and Kimberly R. Vitense, land beginning at a ½” iron rod found on the westerly right-of-way line of St. Charles Avenue.

Mortgages:

Jan. 7-13

Mark Elliott McCann Jr. and Elizabeth Schmitz McCann to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 44 Greenfield Subdivision.

Mark E. McCann and Pamela A. McCann to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 14 Azalea Gardens, being a portion of Hedges Plantation.

Donald Ray Bassett and Gail G. Bassett to Home Bank, lot “F” of the Re-subdivision of lots 13, 14 and 15 Cloverdale Subdivision.

Kenneth Dewayne Lawson and Alexandra Lawson to United Mississippi Bank, land beginning at an iron pin on the Easterly right-of-way of Blair Court.

Tyrone Williams to Flagstar Bank, lot 23 of the Second Division of the Horseshoe Tract.

Vision Development, LLP to Tensas State Bank, lot 5 Cedar Creek Subdivision, Third Development.

Cedric Dunbar Sr. and Bernita Dunbar to Mississippi Home Corporation, lot 61 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision, First Development.

Erin E. Smith and Gary Casey Smith to GMFS, LLC, lot 3 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision, First Development.

Walter N. Willis and Sharon C. Willis to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 81 of the revised portion of subdivision of Southwood Lodge.

Ricky L. Marshall to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 70 Medgar Evers Heights Subdivision, Third Development Revised.

Roy David Tarver and Tahnya Tarver to United Mississippi Bank, a 3.05 Acre Lot, Portion of lot 1 Smithland Plantation.

Kurtis W. Vitense and Kimberly R. Vitense to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, land beginning at a ½” iron rod found on the westerly right-of-way line of St. Charles Avenue.

Adams County Justice Court Civil Cases

Thursday, Jan. 14:

Ignacio Nunez v. LaCrystal Nelson.

Terrance Johnson v. Stephanie Whittington.

Concordia Parish

Jan. 8-14

Civil suits:

Mary Munoz v. Dax Winston.

Mary Munoz v. National Liability & Fire Insurance Company.

Mary Munoz v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Mary Munoz v. Town of Ferriday.

Gregg Otis Johnson v. Miranda Brown.

Wells Fargo Bank v. George W. Dixon III.

Wells Fargo Bank v. Teresa A. Dixon A/K/A Theresa A. Dixon.

Wells Fargo Bank v. Teresa A. Wetmore.

Connor Jay Brown v. Tyleeanne Scovill Moore.

Divorces:

Montell Tennessee v. Sapphira Jonquil Brown.

Jason R. Tipton v. Belinda M. Tipton.

Marriage license applications:

John Matthew Marchbanks, 32, Natchez, Miss. to Mollie Wade Simpson, 26, Natchez, Miss.

Derek Lane Moreland, 23, Monterey to Brittaney Anne Duncan, 21, Monterey.

Deed transactions:

Clifford Simpson Jr. and Heather Leann Ellard Simpson to James Edward Poole and Randi Roach Poole, lot 14 Cocodrie Bend Subdivision.

United Mississippi Bank to NBK Properties, LLC, lot 3, Block F Airport Estates, 3 Acres.

Tabitha M. Wroten to John H. Valentine Jr., all of lot 51 and the southerly corner of lot 52 Gillespie Heights, Second Development.

Horseshoe Cove, LLC to Ladonna Renee Vaughn Woodruff and Lamond Woodruff, lot 18 Horseshoe Cove Subdivision.

Timothy S. Laird and Richard D. Smith to Karl Byrd and William Taylor Byrd, lot 46 Deer Park Hunting and Fishing Camp Sites.

David Touchstone and Dianne Touchstone to Paul David Krantz and Roxanna Koch Krantz, all of lot 19 and one-half (1/2) of lot 21 Shirley Drive.

Diane Mays to MTE Global, LLC, lot 20 of Delta Gardens Subdivision, Unit No. 2.

Mortgages:

James Edward Poole and Randi Roach Poole to Delta Bank, lot 14 Cocodrie Bend Subdivision.

Roy A. Conn and Mitzi P. Conn to Quicken Loans, Inc., lots 14 and 15 of subdivision of lot 48 Ravenswood & Consuelo Plantations.

Penny C. Daggett to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Tract IV, Portion of JW Calhoun Property.

John H. Valentine Jr. to Towne Mortgage Company, all of lot 51 and the southerly corner of lot 52 Gillespie Heights, Second Development.

Tyanna Rasberry to Fidelity Bank, lot 106 Third Lola Annland Subdivision.