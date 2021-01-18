Margo Skinner Wade

July 28, 1938 – Jan. 16, 2021

ST. JOSEPH — Margo McDonald McGehee Wade, 82, of St. Joseph, LA passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at her home. Margo was born Thursday, July 28, 1938 in Monroe, LA. A private family graveside service will be held at Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton, LA.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Raymond McGehee and Burton Lacour Wade; parents, Edwin Randolph McDonald and Dorothy Skinner McDonald; brothers, Edwin Randolph McDonald, Jr. and Walker Burnside “Brother” McDonald; brother-in-law, Arthur John McGehee; sister-in-law, June Shultz McGehee; and step-daughter, Kathy Wade.

Margo leaves behind her children, Gretchen Willis and her husband Frank, Donald McGehee, Jr. and his wife Deirdre, Burton Lacour Wade, Jr. and his wife Nancy, and Kellye Montjoy and her husband Wilson; grandchildren, Sadie Willis, Sally Willis, Sarah Margaret Monk and her husband Donald, Donald Raymond McGehee, III and fiance Aaryn Letson, Kate Wade, Burton Lacour Wade, III, Wilson Montjoy, and Wade Montjoy; sister, Sarita McDonald Bouanchaud; and sisters-in-law, Mary Nell McDonald and Mary Jewel McDonald.

Pallbearers are Donald Raymond McGehee, III, Michael Lewellen, Edwin Randolph McDonald, III, William Edwin McDonald, James Madison Bouanchaud, Jr, Jay Roland Bouanchaud, Arthur John McGehee, Jr., and Jay James.

Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Gummow, Lance Hayes, Eads Hogue, and Mirek Von Springer.

The family would like to thank Riverside Hospital in Alexandria, LA and Penny Crain with Encompass Hospice in Vidalia, LA. A special thanks to Kitty Bradford with Personal Homecare Services in Ferriday, LA.

Margo was a member of the Newellton Union Church and was involved in many civic activities throughout her life. She was so full of life and never met a stranger. Words cannot describe how much she enjoyed her family and friends.

Memorials may be sent to the Newellton Union Church or charity of your choice.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.