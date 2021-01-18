expand
Ad Spot

January 18, 2021

Sandra Powell

By Staff Reports

Published 10:03 am Monday, January 18, 2021

March 11, 1967 – Jan. 14, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Sandra Powell, 53, of Natchez, who departed her earthly life on January 14, 2021, at Merit Health Madison in Canton, MS , will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 11 a.m. at Washington Baptist Church in Washington officiated by Bro. Carl Smith and Bro. Kevin Campbell. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time at Washington Baptist Church. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Sandra was born March 11, 1967 in Pasadena, TX to Shelby Ensminger and Katie Boyd. Sandra was employed by Merit Health Natchez for 25 years.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Shelby Ensminger and Katie Boyd.

Sandra is survived by husband, Michael Powell; daughter, Ashley Alford and husband, Justin and their daughter, Rayme; sons, Josh Powell and wife Summer and theirs sons, Reed and Jack; daughter, Kody Greene and husband Johnny and their daughters, Adrianne, Reagan and Harper; daughter, Kylie Hart and husband Jack; one brother, Shelby Ensminger Jr. and wife Lorri; and a special thanks for all the friends, family and caregivers.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.

More News

Alton Earl Gray

Sandra Powell

Cleveland Deleho

Saints drop the ball in divisional round, Bucs advance

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Missing teen found

News

Former Natchez Mayor Butch Brown off of ventilator in Jackson ICU

COVID-19

State reports 1,606 new COVID cases and 40 new COVID related deaths

News

Natchez native pens third installment of murder series

News

Photo Gallery: ACCS student celebrates birthday with drive-thru party

COVID-19

State reports 2,680 new COVID-19 cases, 70 new COVID related deaths

News

Wreck on St. Catherine Street takes out pole

News

Merit Health nurse of 23 years dies with COVID-19 complications

News

Girl Scout cookie time is here for Adams County

News

Brookhaven woman linked to over 15 ounces meth arrested in Adams County

News

Concordia Parish deputies uncover 14 stolen firearms after traffic stop

COVID-19

State reports 1,948 new COVID-19 cases, 41 new deaths amid vaccine shortage

COVID-19

State experiencing surge in patients attempting COVID-19 vaccination

News

Movie filmed in Natchez hits screens Feb. 12

News

Three finalists chosen for Executive Director in Natchez tourism commission

News

Kevin Warren named publisher in Natchez, Brookhaven, Prentiss

News

Girl Scout cookie season kicks off nationally Feb. 1

News

City of Natchez nearing lease agreement for old train depot

News

Former Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick remembered a kind, loving servant

News

City of Natchez to consider financing parks and recreation improvements

ACCS sports

ACCS without starting goalkeeper

News

Photos: Work crews demolish old A&P grocery on Franklin Street; make way for Recovery Enterprises

COVID-19

State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Photo gallery: Locals share photos of their snow day