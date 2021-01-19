expand
Ad Spot

January 19, 2021

Jackson State band to perform in Biden inauguration event

By Staff Reports

Published 7:51 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi college marching band is set to participate in an official event celebrating diversity ahead of the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South will be a featured band in the “We Are One” virtual event Tuesday, the historically Black college said in a statement Monday. The show is one of several such official inaugural events marking Biden and Harris’ swearing-in the following day.

Harris and other Black leaders are also expected to speak during the livestreamed show, which the school said will “honor the Black community and African Diaspora through powerful speakers, inspiring stories and musical entertainment.”

“Being invited to participate in the virtual inauguration activities for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is one of the most prestigious honors bestowed upon our program,” said Jackson State band director Roderick Little.

“This is a historical mark in the history of civilization, and our students get to partake in this event and be immortalized in the storybook of this great nation.”

Tony Allen, CEO of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, said the event is supposed to mark “coalitions that make up the nation coming together to celebrate a new chapter in history.”

The Sonic Boom marching band was started in the 1940s and was dubbed the “Sonic Boom of the South” in 1971. The university will be joined by other HBCUs in a Battle of the Bands, including South Carolina State University’s Marching 101 and Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band.

More News

Jackson State band to perform in Biden inauguration event

Bailey appointed interim tax collector until November special election

Supervisors reappoint Phillip West to Natchez school board

Crime reports: Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Jackson State band to perform in Biden inauguration event

COVID-19

Bailey appointed interim tax collector until November special election

News

Supervisors reappoint Phillip West to Natchez school board

News

Harbor Freight showing job listings for new Natchez location

COVID-19

Coroner: Two more people died with COVID-19 Sunday at Merit Health Natchez

News

CPSO deputy finds his dog shot in his backyard

News

Missing teen found

News

Former Natchez Mayor Butch Brown off of ventilator in Jackson ICU

COVID-19

State reports 1,606 new COVID cases and 40 new COVID related deaths

News

Natchez native pens third installment of murder series

News

Photo Gallery: ACCS student celebrates birthday with drive-thru party

COVID-19

State reports 2,680 new COVID-19 cases, 70 new COVID related deaths

News

Wreck on St. Catherine Street takes out pole

News

Merit Health nurse of 23 years dies with COVID-19 complications

News

Girl Scout cookie time is here for Adams County

News

Brookhaven woman linked to over 15 ounces meth arrested in Adams County

News

Concordia Parish deputies uncover 14 stolen firearms after traffic stop

COVID-19

State reports 1,948 new COVID-19 cases, 41 new deaths amid vaccine shortage

COVID-19

State experiencing surge in patients attempting COVID-19 vaccination

News

Movie filmed in Natchez hits screens Feb. 12

News

Three finalists chosen for Executive Director in Natchez tourism commission

News

Kevin Warren named publisher in Natchez, Brookhaven, Prentiss

News

Girl Scout cookie season kicks off nationally Feb. 1

News

City of Natchez nearing lease agreement for old train depot