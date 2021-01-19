Kathryn Anne Merriett

NATCHEZ — Graveside service for Kathryn Anne “Kathy” Merriett, will be Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, officiated by Dr. Doug Broome. Interment will follow the service, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Kathy was born October 24, 1949 in Colorado City, Texas to Annie Lois and Claiborne “Mack” McCarty and passed away peacefully, January 18, 2021 in Natchez, MS.

Kathy was preceded in death by parents, Annie Lois and Mack McCarty; two sisters, Debra Curlee of Vidalia, LA and Patricia Sue McCarty, of Vidalia, LA; one broth, Jimmy “Mike” McCarty of Minorca, LA; and her Companion, Chester Hoover of Ferriday, LA.

Those left to cherish her memory are, one son, Warren Lane Merriett, Jr. and wife Terri Kennedy Merriett of Natchez, MS; two grandsons, Andrew Kennedy Merriett, Samuel Warren Merriett and one granddaughter, Lauren Kathryn Merriett, all of Natchez, MS; One brother, Danny Joe Hale; four sisters, Margie Brixey, Loyce Hale, Wanda Purdy and Linda Joyce Waymon; and brother-in-law, Ray Bruce Curlee, III. Kathy is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends who thought the world of her.

Kathy loved traveling all over the Country with her love, Chester Hoover, in their R.V. She enjoyed taking pictures of their travels and pictures of everyone she loved. Kathy had started the process of writing a book of plantation homes from her many Riverroad trips with friends and family. She adored her Australian pups, Ryan and Missy. Of all things, she loved her family, Lane, Terri, Andrew, Samuel and Lauren, they were her world.

The family welcomes all who knew and were a friend of Kathy.