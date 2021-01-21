Candlelight prayer vigil set for bluff on Friday, 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade decision

Today — Friday, Jan. 22 — marks the 47th Anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion in all 50 states.

Since then, more than 62 million babies have lost their lives to this procedure.

Once again, believers are called to bring the power of prayer to bear in confronting this scourge.

ProLife Natchez-Adams County invites all who are interested to join us in our annual Candlelight Prayer Vigil at 5:15 p.m. at the gazebo on the bluff to pray for the protection of unborn children.

We will be praying not only for an end to abortion, but also for women facing unplanned pregnancies, for women who have had abortions, for conversion of abortion workers, for civic and political leaders, and for our nation that we may become a people who values life at all stages from conception to natural death.

Prayer leaders will include Father Scott Thomas of St. Mary Basilica, Brother Paul Southerland of Highland Baptist Church, Reverend Bo Swilley of Community Chapel, and Trey Hess, director of the Southwest Community College Baptist Student Union.

Any other pastors who are interested in participating in leading prayer should contact Ruth Powers at ruthprocoordinator@cableone.net or 601-445-5616.

There will also be opportunities for prayer from other participants.

In case of rain the Prayer Vigil will be held at the St. Mary Family Life Center at 613 Main Street (across from Memorial Park).

Please remember that this is a prayer vigil, not a political gathering. Prayers for our nation’s leaders are welcome, as are prayers for unity in this time of division, but political statements are not appropriate.

As a group we are committed to the idea that no woman should ever have to terminate a pregnancy due to lack of financial or social resources.

The Vigil will also include an update on the work of Caring Hearts Pregnancy Resource Center.

This all-volunteer effort includes helping women connect with resources for food, housing, and medical care for herself and her child within the community.

Although we provide no cash assistance, thanks to generous donations, we also provide help with baby clothes, furnishings, diapers, and other supplies until the child is 2 years old.

Referrals for counseling and adoption services are also available. The Center is currently pursuing the necessary steps to become established as a registered non-profit agency to make it easier for people to donate.

Because being Pro-Life means taking care of each other as well, and because of City and Diocesan regulations for gatherings, masks and social distancing will be required no matter the venue.

If, for some reason, you are unable to wear a mask, then we invite you to join us in prayer from home or from your vehicle.

Ruth Powers program director and director of religious education at St. Mary Basilica in Natchez.