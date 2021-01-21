Crime reports: Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Omar Pinkey, 18, 105 Ram Circle, on a charge of statutory rape. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Two false alarms on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Reports — Tuesday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Three traffic stops on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Three traffic stops at Co-Lin Natchez.

Theft on Lumber Street.

Intelligence report on Liberty Road/Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Gayosa Avenue.

Two warrant/affidavit reports on D’Evereaux Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South/Trinity School.

Dog problem on Pecanwood Drive.

Business check on Monette Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on Roth Hill Road.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Pilgrim Road.

Juvenile problem on D’Evereaux Drive.

Loud noise/music on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Unauthorized use on Roselawn Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Jeremy P. Holmes, 38, Salvation Army on Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, La., on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.

Aaron Lanard Jones, 58, 236 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply. Released on $500.00 bond.

Andrea Keion Lucas, 37, 110 Old Horseshoe Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to comply. Released with no bond.

Logan Elizabeth Snow, 275 Music Lane, Vidalia, La., on two charges of controlled substance violation. Held on $20,000 bond.

Barry Lamont Williams, 25, 605 Louisiana Avenue, Ferriday, La., on two charges of controlled substance violation and one charge of possession of a controlled substance. Held on $30,500 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

None.

Reports — Tuesday

Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive.

Intelligence report on Tubman Circle.

Theft on Upper Kingston Road.

Disturbing the peace on Village Square Boulevard.

Accident on Highland Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Roth Hill Road.

Animal cruelty on Monroe Street.

Intelligence report on York Road.

Breaking and entering on Robins Lake Road.

Threats on Country Club Drive.

Traffic stop on Ray Street.

Intelligence report on Cranfield Road.

Threats on Second Street.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 North.