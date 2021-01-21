expand
January 21, 2021

Irene Beesley Mallette

By Staff Reports

Published 10:37 am Thursday, January 21, 2021

May 28, 1949 – Dec. 10, 2020

FAYETTE — Irene Beesley Mallette, 71, of Fayette, Mississippi, passed away peacefully at her home on December 10, 2020.

Irene was born on May 28, 1949 in Natchez, Mississippi to John Henry and Hazel Beesley of Fayette, Mississippi.  She worked for many years as a bookkeeper in Vidalia, Louisiana and, after many years of traveling and retirement, returned to home to Fayette.

Irene is survived by her daughters Andrea Peck (husband Nicholas) and Monica Webb (husband Jerrod), grandchildren Garrett Webb, Sarah Peck, Emily Peck, Sydney Peck, and Tyler Webb, sister Polly Hill (Pete Guido), and all of her nieces, nephews and friends.

Irene is preceded in death by her husband Joe Mallette, her father John Henry Beesley, her mother Hazel Beesley, and her sister Barbara Hilton.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, no funeral service will be held.  Instead, I private family memorial will be held at a later date.  The family wishes to thank everyone who visited and helped with her care in her final days.  We will be forever grateful for your love and support.

Arrangements were handled under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home in Fayette, Mississippi.

