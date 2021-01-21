expand
January 21, 2021

Joe Garland Boykin

By Staff Reports

Published 2:52 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021

Dec. 11, 1938 – Jan. 20, 2021

VIDALIA — Funeral services for Mr. Joe Garland Boykin, 82, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Bro. Paul Ninemire and Bro. Jerrry Sharp officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Mr. Joe Garland Boykin was born on Sunday, December 11, 1938 in Amite County, MS, and passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Rapides General Medical Center in Alexandria, LA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Boykin and Helen Dawson Boykin; three sisters, Lucille Bamburg, Wanda Clay and Dorothy Boykin.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lilly Stewart Boykin of Vidalia, LA; daughter, Tonya House and her husband Kenny of Ferriday, LA; son, Stuart Boykin and his wife Heather of Vidalia, LA; special granddaughter, Renatta Walker and her husband Josh of Clayton, LA; granddaughters Danielle Rehms, April Cupit and Ashleigh Barrington; brothers, Zane Boykin and his wife Carolyn of Ferriday, LA, Keith Boykin and his wife Carla of Woodville, MS, Wren Boykin and his wife Barber of Fenwick, MS, and Freddie Boykin and his wife Willie Mae of Walker, LA.

He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Josh Walker, Zachery Clayton, Anthony Cupit, Jeremy Rehms, Kenny House and Barry Barrington.

Honorary pallbearers will be Wilbur Cruse, Nolan Cothern, Zane Boykin and L.H. Boykin.

The family received friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and from 1 p.m. until service time on Saturday, January 23, 2021. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.youngsfh.com.

