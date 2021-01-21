Natchez police arrested teen in Wednesday night murder

NATCHEZ — Natchez police arrested a Natchez teen in connection with a Wednesday night murder at the Williams Apartments at the 9300 block of Aldrich Street.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said at approximately 6:40 p.m. police responded to a call about a fight between two juveniles at the apartments and the call upgraded to shots fired while police were in route to the scene.

Upon their arrival, officers found Mikel Chatman, 31, on his back after he had been shot.

Chatman was airlifted to a Jackson hospital and later died of his wounds.

Daughtry said investigators believe Chatman’s son and another juvenile were fighting and Chatman attempted to break the fight up when he was shot.

The other juvenile was identified as Terrance Shelvy Jr., 17, who was arrested Thursday and charged with murder as an adult. Shelvy is currently being held without bond.

More arrests are possible, Daughtry said.

“We had several witnesses within the community that stepped up and helped us by giving us good descriptions and the direction of travel. The officer on the scene was able to contact via radio other officers who were responding as well as the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and they were able to follow leads and help apprehend the subject.”

Daughtry said he is grateful to the witnesses and to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office investigators who helped police officers track down a suspect.

“When the citizens and police work together, we can bring justice and closure to those that need it,” he said.