Nov. 7, 1930 – Jan. 21, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Annie Marie Smith, 90, of Natchez, who died Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Camelot Leisure Living in Ferriday, LA will be at 11 a.m. Monday, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Doug Broome officiating.

Visitation will be at Laird Funeral Home Chapel at 10 a.m. Monday.

Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Monday at Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery near Brookhaven under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Annie Marie was born in Lucien, MS on November 7, 1930, the daughter of Charlie and Annie Merle Wooten. She was a longtime resident of Natchez, worked many years in ladies retail, was an accomplished seamstress and a member of the First Baptist Church of Natchez. In retirement she and her husband, Rodger, restored the historic Coyle House and operated it as a bed and breakfast. She loved working outside with her flowers, especially roses. Her pride and joy was her family to whom she dedicated her life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Rodger W. Smith, Sr. and her son, Thomas Daniel (Danny) Smith.

Survivors include her son, Rodger W. Smith, Jr. of Natchez, Susan Smith Hathcock and husband, Roy, of Estero, FL and daughter-in-law, Mary Katherine Smith of Natchez; seven grandchildren, Brandy McBride and Ashley Lambert, both of Baton Rouge, LA, Julia Busick of Clinton, MS, Anna Foy of Houston, TX, Marie Vallieres of Estero, FL, Dottie Massey of Oxford, MS, Lynsey Hathcock of Estero, FL and 12 great grandchildren.

