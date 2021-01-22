expand
Ad Spot

January 23, 2021

Smith

Annie Marie Smith

By Staff Reports

Published 8:17 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

Nov. 7, 1930 – Jan. 21, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Annie Marie Smith, 90, of Natchez, who died Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Camelot Leisure Living in Ferriday, LA will be at 11 a.m. Monday, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Doug Broome officiating.

Visitation will be at Laird Funeral Home Chapel at 10 a.m. Monday.

Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Monday at Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery near Brookhaven under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Annie Marie was born in Lucien, MS on November 7, 1930, the daughter of Charlie and Annie Merle Wooten. She was a longtime resident of Natchez, worked many years in ladies retail, was an accomplished seamstress and a member of the First Baptist Church of Natchez. In retirement she and her husband, Rodger, restored the historic Coyle House and operated it as a bed and breakfast.  She loved working outside with her flowers, especially roses. Her pride and joy was her family to whom she dedicated her life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Rodger W. Smith, Sr. and her son, Thomas Daniel (Danny) Smith.

Survivors include her son, Rodger W. Smith, Jr. of Natchez, Susan Smith Hathcock and husband, Roy, of Estero, FL and daughter-in-law, Mary Katherine Smith of Natchez; seven grandchildren, Brandy McBride and Ashley Lambert, both of Baton Rouge, LA, Julia Busick of Clinton, MS, Anna Foy of Houston, TX, Marie Vallieres of Estero, FL, Dottie Massey of Oxford, MS, Lynsey Hathcock of Estero, FL and 12 great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

More News

Crime reports: Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021

Florida couple start fundraiser to secure, restore historic home here

Two men arrested for theft, damage at old International Paper

We can all honor Hank Aaron by investing in our kids

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Florida couple start fundraiser to secure, restore historic home here

News

Two men arrested for theft, damage at old International Paper

News

Legislative forum is Monday at Natchez Convention Center

News

Natchez projects awarded over $350,000 from MDAH grants

BREAKING NEWS

Sheriff’s office investigating shots fired in Adams County Wednesday night

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez police arrested teen in Wednesday night murder

News

More donate to Children’s Christmas Tree fund

News

Murder investigation of Natchez native now streaming on Discovery+

News

Harbor Freight Tools excited to be joining Natchez community

News

Supervisors approve contract for new engineering firm

COVID-19

State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Adams County seeks study for new fire stations

News

Jackson State band to perform in Biden inauguration event

COVID-19

Bailey appointed interim tax collector until November special election

News

Supervisors reappoint Phillip West to Natchez school board

News

Harbor Freight showing job listings for new Natchez location

COVID-19

Coroner: Two more people died with COVID-19 Sunday at Merit Health Natchez

News

CPSO deputy finds his dog shot in his backyard

News

Missing teen found

News

Former Natchez Mayor Butch Brown off of ventilator in Jackson ICU

COVID-19

State reports 1,606 new COVID cases and 40 new COVID related deaths

News

Natchez native pens third installment of murder series

News

Photo Gallery: ACCS student celebrates birthday with drive-thru party

COVID-19

State reports 2,680 new COVID-19 cases, 70 new COVID related deaths