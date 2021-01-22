FAYETTE — Graveside Service for Joseph “Joe” Lott, 68, Fayette, who died in Fayette Tuesday, January 19, 2021, will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021, 2 p.m., East Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, Lorman, MS, with Elder Rev. Charles E. Hickombottom, New Life in The Word Ministries, metro Houston, TX, officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of Webb’s Wingate Funeral Home. We are social distancing, and you are required to wear a mask.

Joe was born March 18, 1952, in Fayette, MS, the youngest son of Erly and Clara Lott. He was born again having received JESUS as His Savior. He attended Jefferson County Public Schools and was a construction worker, specializing in bricklaying. Joe especially enjoyed his marriage and spending his life with his devoted wife of 25 years Bobbie Jean Lott.

He is preceded in death by his parents Erly and Clara Lott; brothers David Nelson, George Lott, and Claudy Lott; brother in love Willie J. Hickombottom, and sisters in love Shirley A. and Barbara D. Hickombottom.

Joe leaves to cherish his memory: wife Bobbie Jean Lott; sons Joseph Lott Jr. and Aubrey Lott; bonus daughters Kawana Jones and Keisha (Eric Sr.) Thompson, 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; brothers Willie (Martha) Lott and Erly Lott Jr., and sister Mamie Frye; brothers inlove Rev. Charles (Rev. Stephanie) Hickombottom, Edward Hickombottom (Lupita), Jewel and Albert Hickombottom; sister in love Mildred (Tommy) Davis; Neice Rev. Sandi Hickombottom and a host of other special loved ones, neices, nephews, relatives and friends.