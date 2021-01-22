Natchez projects awarded over $350,000 from MDAH grants

NATCHEZ — The Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History awarded more than $350,000 in grant funds to replace the Natchez City Hall roof and restoration work at the House on Ellicott’s Hill on Friday.

The grants were part of $3 million awarded on behalf of the Community Heritage Preservation Grant program to eighteen preservation and restoration projects from across the state.

The Community Heritage Preservation Grant program, authorized and funded by the Mississippi Legislature, helps preserve and restore historic courthouses and schools in Certified Local Government communities and other historic properties.

“The Legislature has saved hundreds of significant Mississippi properties through this program,” said MDAH director Katie Blount. “The Department of Archives and History is grateful for the Legislature’s support and pleased to be able to help preserve these local treasures.”

House on Ellicott’s Hill in Natchez was awarded $210,400 for restoration of the front gallery of the building.

Additionally, Natchez City Hall was awarded $157,056 for replacing its worn roof.

Grant awards are paid on a reimbursable basis upon the successful completion of the entire project or at the completion of pre-established phases of the project.

All buildings that receive funds have been designated Mississippi Landmarks to be eligible.