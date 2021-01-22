expand
January 23, 2021

Tripp Cotten dribbles the ball down the field in a game against Cathedral last Monday. Cotten had two goals on Thursday against Central Hinds Academy. ACCS won 4-2.

Rebels down Cougars

By Hunter Cloud

Published 5:20 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

Patrick Jones

The Natchez Democrat

RAYMOND — Tripp Cotten scored both of his goals in the second half as the Adams County Christian School Rebels picked up a much-needed win last Wednesday night as they defeated the Central Hinds Academy Cougars 4-2.

With ACCS playing goalkeeper-by-committee over the last month and a half, the Rebels needed to get going offensively, especially after a 1-0 home loss to MAIS Division II South and cross-town rival Cathedral High School last Monday night.

Nolan Owens scored the first goal for the Rebels at the 14:20 mark of the first half. Juan Boteo added a goal at the 24:14 mark to give them a 2-1 halftime lead. Cotten scored his goals at the 47:55 mark and the 78:00 mark of the second half.

Central Hinds Academy scored one goal in the first half and one goal in the second half.

Brody Watts, one of three players head coach Jimmy Allgood has been having to play in goalkeeper in that span, came up big for ACCS with 14 saves.

ACCS returns to Division II South action on Monday, Jan. 25 when the Rebels host Brookhaven Academy at 5:30 p.m.

Cathedral’s match against Oak Forrest Academy on Thursday night was canceled and will be played on Tuesday evening.

  • Email newsletter signup

