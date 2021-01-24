expand
Ad Spot

January 25, 2021

Sunday update: State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

By Staff Reports

Published 12:21 pm Sunday, January 24, 2021

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,196 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths on Sunday.

Eighteen of the latest reported deaths occurred since Jan. 23 and three occurred and three occurred between Jan. 21 and Jan. 23 and were recently verified through death certificates, MSDH reports.

A total of 2,151 cases and 71 deaths have been reported in Adams County since March.

The state’s total now stands at 264,219 cases and 5,772 deaths since March.

What you can do

Be tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or believe you may have been exposed. See the state health department’s guide to local testing providers and free testing at http://HealthyMS.com/covid19test

Keep groups sizes small and avoid large gatherings, especially indoors. Many cases are now being spread through gatherings in homes without safety precautions.

Social distancing is still critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19. Keep plenty of distance between yourself and others.

Wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others. Wearing a mask is strongly recommended whenever you are in public places with others around you.

Most people spreading COVID-19 do not know they are infected.

Remind others that precautions remain essential, and set an example by your actions.

More News

Donald T. Kaho, Sr.

Jimmie Marie Franklin

Pascagoula native 1st female official to work a Super Bowl

Analysis: Transition turmoil splits Mississippi delegation

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Pascagoula native 1st female official to work a Super Bowl

News

Analysis: Transition turmoil splits Mississippi delegation

COVID-19

Sunday update: State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

COVID-19

State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Merit Health nurse remembered for selfless nature

News

Florida couple start fundraiser to secure, restore historic home here

News

Two men arrested for theft, damage at old International Paper

News

Legislative forum is Monday at Natchez Convention Center

News

Natchez projects awarded over $350,000 from MDAH grants

BREAKING NEWS

Sheriff’s office investigating shots fired in Adams County Wednesday night

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez police arrested teen in Wednesday night murder

News

More donate to Children’s Christmas Tree fund

News

Murder investigation of Natchez native now streaming on Discovery+

News

Harbor Freight Tools excited to be joining Natchez community

News

Supervisors approve contract for new engineering firm

COVID-19

State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Adams County seeks study for new fire stations

News

Jackson State band to perform in Biden inauguration event

COVID-19

Bailey appointed interim tax collector until November special election

News

Supervisors reappoint Phillip West to Natchez school board

News

Harbor Freight showing job listings for new Natchez location

COVID-19

Coroner: Two more people died with COVID-19 Sunday at Merit Health Natchez

News

CPSO deputy finds his dog shot in his backyard

News

Missing teen found