Bulldogs rain threes in overtime win

By PATRICK JONES

The Natchez Democrat

JACKSON — Cam’ron Bailey picked a good time to get out of a shooting slump as he made seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 23 points as the Natchez High School Bulldogs needed two overtimes to defeat the Jim Hill High School Tigers 80-70 last Friday night in an MHSAA Region 6-5A game.

“I think Cam’ron is one of the best 3-point shooters in the state of Mississippi. He had been in a drought. He went games where he missed a few. I knew at one point he would start making those shots and I’m glad he did (in this game),” Bulldogs head coach David Haywood said.

Haywood said that Jim Hill, who had one of its best players in Cameron Madison back in the line-up, would play better and with more confidence than it did when the Bulldogs defeat the Tigers 53-43 a few weeks ago.

Haywood also said that this was a good team effort for his team and that defense won the game for the Bulldogs, especially in the second overtime. Trevon Jackson finished with 20 points while Travis Berry added 15 points and Kameron Carter had 12 points.

“We got a couple of five-second calls on them. We converted those turnovers into points. The ebb slowly seeped away from the other team,” Haywood said.

After both teams scored four points in the first overtime, Natchez High outscored Jim Hill 14-4 in the second overtime. The Bulldogs could have won the game at the end of regulation had it not been for a defensive lapse that allowed the Tigers to make a 3-pointer with time running out that tied the game at 63-all.

“They almost turned the ball over. No. 2 (Madison) dribbled the ball and jumped in the air. One of their guys relocated and threw the ball and got it to one of his teammates. With one second left, the guy made the shot,” Haywood said. “They shot the ball well. Both teams played hard.”

Haywood said that both Berry and Ethan Williams stepped up for the Bulldogs in the hard-fought double OT victory.

“Travis played really well. He made some timely baskets. Left-handed floater in the middle and a 3-pointer in the corner. Ethan has become a good high-school player,” Haywood said. “He came in off the bench in the fourth quarter and overtime. He had three or four blocked shots and five or six rebounds. He also scored five or six points. He gave us some good minutes on the defensive end and on the offensive end.”

Madison led the Tigers with 20 points and JaQuavious Jones finished with 14 points.

Natchez High (7-4, 3-1) played at Forest Hill High School in another key Region 6-5A game Tuesday night.

Natchez High girls 45, Jim Hill 28

JACKSON — Led by an impressive defensive effort in the first half and the scoring of Kelsey McNeal and Kyla Butler, the Natchez High School Lady Bulldogs took care of the Jim Hill High School Lady Tigers 45-28 in MHSAA Region 6-5A action last Friday night.

Natchez High had its way with Jim Hill on both ends of the court in the first quarter. So much so that the Lady Tigers scored their only point at the free-throw line and trailed the Lady Bulldogs 13-1. And while the Lady Tigers did score more points in the second quarter, they still were down 26-9 at halftime.

Jim Hill tried to make a comeback in the third quarter, but it couldn’t make nearly enough defensive stops to do so. Natchez High put up 15 points while Jim Hill had 12 points to give the Lady Bulldogs a 41-21 advantage by quarter’s end.

McNeal led the Lady Bulldogs with a game-high 15 points and Butler finished with 11 points. The Lady Tigers were led by Amauri Quick with 14 points.

Natchez High (6-4, 3-0) hit the road to take on Forest Hill High School Tuesday night in a pivotal Region 6-5A game.