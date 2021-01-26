Crime reports: Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Justice White, 24, 2-A Ingram Circle, on a charge of malicious mischief. Bond set at $1,000.

Tory McNeil, 31, 277 Country Club Drive, on a charge of simple assault and contempt by default in payment. Bond set at $1,540.

Arrests — Saturday

Keith Doss, 47, 55 Oak St., Fayette, on a charge of disorderly conduct. No bond set.

Latasha Robinson, 30, 1241 Daisy St., on a charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.

Exavier Ford, 18, 213 Alabama St., on charges of carrying a concealed fake weapon, unlawful possession of marijuana, fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle. Bond set at $2,250.

Arrests — Friday

Ernest Thomas, 32, 413 College St., on charges of simple assault and domestic violence. Bond set at $2,000.

Arrests — Thursday

Terrance Shelvy, 17, 122 Nancy Court, on a charge of murder. Bond set at $500,000.

Reports — Monday

Domestic disturbance on East Stiers Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Dollar General.

Trespassing on State Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on South Shields Lane.

Two traffic stops on Melrose Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on South Concord Avenue.

Reports — Sunday

Loud noise/music on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on Oak Hill Drive.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Accident on D’Evereaux Drive.

False alarm on Duncan Avenue.

Burglary on McNeely Road.

Intelligence report on Gaile Avenue.

Harassment on Liberty Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on East Oak Street.

Breaking and entering on Dumas Drive.

False alarm on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on Dumas Drive.

Intelligence report on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Loud noise/music on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Shots fired on High Street.

Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive.

Unwanted subject on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Domestic disturbance on Lower Woodville Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Keith O. Doss, 47, 535 Oak Street, Fayette, on charges of malicious mischief and contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.

Zan-Tavous Zavon Ellis, 20, 430 Lake Hill Drive, Vicksburg, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. Held on $10,000 bond.

Reports — Monday

Welfare concern/check on Hillcrest Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Unwanted subject on Hillcrest Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Starnes Road.

Patrolling area on Old Country Club Road.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Kingston Road.

Intelligence report on Ingram Circle.

Intelligence report on Brooklyn Drive.