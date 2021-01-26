expand
Ad Spot

January 26, 2021

Judy Marie Walker

By Staff Reports

Published 4:07 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Sept. 15, 1953 – Jan. 23, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Judy Marie Walker, 67, of Natchez who died Saturday, January 23, 2021 surrounded by her family in Baton Rouge will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Phillip Watts officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

A longtime resident of Natchez, MS, she was loved by everyone she met.  Judy was the mother of 7 children, and the stepmother to 3. She had 30 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Judy loved having a large family and prided herself on being a mother, a grandmother, and a wife. She and her husband, Larry, worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for their kids and grandkids.  In Judy’s own written words, “Never take your family for granted. Always tell them you love them because you never know when God will call them home.”

Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Loretta Whiddon; and brother Edgar Ray Venable.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Walker; four daughter Tammy Garza, Melissa Ball, Susan Dufrene, Nancy Humes, Amanda Gagnard; two sons Anthony Gagnard, and Jimmy Lovett; three step daughters, Jennifer Holman, Jessica Hartwig, Lana Walker; one brother Danny Venable; and one sister Peggy Venable; 30 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Nathan Brott, Jordan Warren, Brandon Jones, Tony Holman, Tyler Hartwig, Braxton Bayird, and Justin Humes.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

More News

Courthouse records: Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021

Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021

Crime reports: Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021

Richard Allen McCullen Jr.

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Natchez man killed in apparent home invasion in Moss Point

News

ACCS 8th-grader places first in state essay contest

News

Free breast exams in November yielded surprising results

News

Myers, 68, tries out acting in ABC’s ‘Women of the Movement’ series

News

CPSO investigators arrest man for stealing trailers, heavy equipment from multiple parishes

News

Officials present top priorities for legislative session in forum

News

Pascagoula native 1st female official to work a Super Bowl

News

Analysis: Transition turmoil splits Mississippi delegation

COVID-19

Sunday update: State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

COVID-19

State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Merit Health nurse remembered for selfless nature

News

Florida couple start fundraiser to secure, restore historic home here

News

Two men arrested for theft, damage at old International Paper

News

Natchez projects awarded over $350,000 from MDAH grants

News

Sheriff’s office investigating shots fired in Adams County Wednesday night

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez police arrested teen in Wednesday night murder

News

More donate to Children’s Christmas Tree fund

News

Murder investigation of Natchez native now streaming on Discovery+

News

Harbor Freight Tools excited to be joining Natchez community

News

Supervisors approve contract for new engineering firm

COVID-19

State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Adams County seeks study for new fire stations

News

Jackson State band to perform in Biden inauguration event

COVID-19

Bailey appointed interim tax collector until November special election