January 26, 2021

Kijuan Dukes

Natchez man killed in apparent home invasion in Moss Point

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 3:26 pm Tuesday, January 26, 2021

NATCHEZ — A Natchez Man was killed in an apparent home invasion Sunday in Moss Point, Mississippi, law officials said.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to 911 calls reporting “shots fired” in the Mill Avenue area of East Moss Point, Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said in a release.

Officers reportedly arrived on the scene and found one male deceased in the roadway.

The male, who was later identified as Kijuan Dukes, 20, of Natchez, Mississippi, had been fatally wounded by gunfire, the release states.

The homeowner reportedly shot and killed Dukes as he and another suspect tried to force their way inside the home.

One of the two intruders reportedly opened fire, injuring the homeowner who returned fire, police said.

The name of the other suspect and homeowner has not been released.

Whether or not the homeowner will face any criminal charges has not been determined. A Jackson County grand jury will hear evidence in the case to determine if any criminal wrongdoing occurred or whether the homeowner acted self-defense.

Investigators of the Moss Point Police Department are working to determine Dukes’ activities and whereabouts prior to the fatal shooting, the release states.

Anyone who has information regarding Dukes is asked to contact the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Courthouse records: Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021

Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021

Crime reports: Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021

Richard Allen McCullen Jr.

