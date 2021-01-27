expand
January 28, 2021

Earl Pyle Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 5:43 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Aug. 12, 1939 – Jan. 26, 2021

NATCHEZ — Memorial Services for Earl Pyle Jr., 81, of Natchez who died Tuesday, January 26, 2021 in Natchez will be announced at a later date.

Mr. Pyle was born August 12, 1939 in Estill Springs, TN the son of Earl Pyle Sr. and Audrie Belle Newman Pyle.

He loved being with his friends and creating great memories. He enjoyed fishing and playing golf.  He was an avid reader of History and Western novels.  He was a longtime fan of NASCAR. And he dearly loved his Yorkies, Belle Belle and Buckshot.

Mr. Pyle was preceded in death by his father, Earl Pyle Sr., and his mother, Audrey Newman Johns.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Pyle; sister Elsie Nelson and husband B.J.; daughters, Jami Pyle; and Tammie Maltos and husband Richard; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews; and countless friends that are like family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

