January 28, 2021

Wheeler

Emerald Eden Wheeler

By Staff Reports

Published 5:46 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Nov. 9, 1993 – Jan. 26, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Emerald “Emmy” Wheeler, 27, of Natchez, will be held at Youngs Funeral Home in Vidalia on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Bro. Mark Richardson officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Emmy was born on Tuesday, November 9, 1993 in Natchez and passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Gene Bass and Brenda Carney, and paternal grandparents, Jimmie Wheeler Sr. and Ruth.

She is survived by two sons, Korey Zimmerman and Joshua Tarver; step-daughter, Heidi Zimmerman; mother, Mary Bass; and father, Jimmie Wheeler Jr., all of Natchez; brother, Ron Wheeler of Vidalia; brother, Jason Wheeler of Natchez; and brother, Jones Scott and wife Chelsey of Monroe, Louisiana.
She is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Adam Chapman, William Zimmerman, Zane Tyler, Joey Nielsen, Aaron Nielsen and Scott Ham.

The family will receive friends at Youngs Funeral Home, Vidalia from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, January 29, 2021 and from noon until service time on Saturday.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

