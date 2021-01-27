expand
Ad Spot

January 28, 2021

Jayllin Davis warms up at third base during infield drills on Monday afternoon. Davis is a freshman on the NHS team and is one of the young players head coach Dan Smith said he will depend on this year. Monday was the first practice of the 2021 season and the first time the team had taken the diamond together as a team since spring break of last year. (Hunter Cloud The Natchez Democrat)

Natchez holds first baseball practice

By Hunter Cloud

Published 4:11 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

The ringing of bats hitting baseballs and the smacking of gloves catching throws welcomed a new baseball season for Natchez High School on Monday afternoon.

Monday marked the first time since spring break that the Bulldogs had taken the diamond, and it was the first time Mississippi High School Activities Association schools across Mississippi could practice as a team. Head Coach Dan Smith said he missed the sounds of baseball season.

“It sounded good when we came out here and heard that ring, ring,” Smith said. “It sounds good, like music to my ears. The kids are excited too, and that is my enjoyment. To see how excited they are to come out here.”

He said his team has been playing together for a while, and all he and his assistant coach Kevin Campbell need to do is instill the mental side of baseball in the players.

Smith said baseball is a game played by nine key parts, and no one player is the star on the Bulldogs. He said young players like freshman infielder Jayllin Davis will be an important piece of the team.

“Overall everybody plays their role,” Smith said. “I try to teach my kids that we won’t have any superstars. Everybody plays their role, and we will see what happens after that. Hopefully after seven innings we will have more than the other team.”

Other crucial players will be junior catcher Roderick Simpson and senior pitcher Devin Winchester. Smith said Winchester would be his ace on the mound.

Smith said a benefit of 98 percent of his team playing football is they are kept in shape by head football coach Randy Craft. This conditioning will help he said when the COVID guidelines limit the number of players he could take with him to away games.

“We try to instill in them to learn more than one position,” Smith said. “That is going to come in handy this year. Most of them can play more than one position and it is not going to hinder us. I’m excited about the season.”

Natchez’s first game will be played on the road against McComb on Feb. 25. District play will not start until March, with a home and an away game being played against Forrest Hill, Jim Hill and Wingfield.

Last year Natchez got off to a strong start Simpson said before COVID brought the season to a halt. Smith said the goal for the team is to win district, but Simpson said the team could win more than just district this year.

“We are taking it all this year,” Simpson said. “To be honest I don’t see us losing to anybody on the schedule. We got a starting nine, we got guys coming up behind them, and we got the coaching staff. We got the team out here, but it depends on what we do on the field.”

More News

Harold J. Ashley

Richard M. Durkin Sr.

Emerald Eden Wheeler

Earl Pyle Jr.

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

State reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new deaths, one new death in Adams County

News

Roxie man arrested for breaking into occupied homes in Adams County

News

Belk Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing should not interfere with store operation

News

City moves forward with pool improvements

News

Natchez man killed in apparent home invasion in Moss Point

News

ACCS 8th-grader places first in state essay contest

News

Free breast exams in November yielded surprising results

News

Myers, 68, tries out acting in ABC’s ‘Women of the Movement’ series

News

CPSO investigators arrest man for stealing trailers, heavy equipment from multiple parishes

News

Officials present top priorities for legislative session in forum

News

Pascagoula native 1st female official to work a Super Bowl

News

Analysis: Transition turmoil splits Mississippi delegation

COVID-19

Sunday update: State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

COVID-19

State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Merit Health nurse remembered for selfless nature

News

Florida couple start fundraiser to secure, restore historic home here

News

Two men arrested for theft, damage at old International Paper

News

Natchez projects awarded over $350,000 from MDAH grants

News

Sheriff’s office investigating shots fired in Adams County Wednesday night

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez police arrested teen in Wednesday night murder

News

More donate to Children’s Christmas Tree fund

News

Murder investigation of Natchez native now streaming on Discovery+

News

Harbor Freight Tools excited to be joining Natchez community

News

Supervisors approve contract for new engineering firm