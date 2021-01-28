expand
Ad Spot

January 28, 2021

The Krewe of Phoenix and Carrie Lambert, youth minister at St. Mary Basilica, are keeping the spirit of Mardi Gras alive amid the threat of COVID-19 by hosting a decorating contest and drive-thru house parades across the Miss-Lou. (Krew of Phoenix Facebook photo)

Mardi Gras rolls on across Miss-Lou with drive-by house parade

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 12:44 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021

NATCHEZ — The Krewe of Phoenix and Carrie Lambert, youth minister at St. Mary Basilica, are working to “laissez le bon temps rouler” — let the good times roll — amid the threat of COVID-19 by keeping the spirit of Mardi Gras alive in the Miss-Lou.

The Krewe of Phoenix is hosting a “Yardi Gras,” a Mardi Gras themed house decorating competition.

As the people of Natchez and Vidalia put away their Christmas decorations, they can replace them with purple, green and gold and enter a COVID-friendly contest to brighten spirits in the absence of a traditional Mardi Gras parade.

Lambert said she and the youth of St. Mary Basilica are working in conjunction with Jennifer Jones Smith of the Krewe of Phoenix to host “Mardi Gras Around Town,” a reverse parade of sorts where people in cars can drive by house floats with their windows rolled down and catch parade goodies.

The Krewe of Phoenix will be judging the houses on Feb. 13, Lambert said, adding the following Sunday afternoon, Feb. 14, from 12 to 2 p.m. is when some participating house owners will be tossing out treats.

“Not all of those locations on the list will be throwing things to people in their cars,” Lambert said. “This is going to be done safely, where all those who will be throwing things will be wearing masks and gloves and we’ve asked for all the items they are throwing to be put in individual sandwich bags so there is no touch.”

Participating houses will be scattered around the Natchez and Vidalia area depending on who signs up, Lambert said, adding anyone can join the fun.

“All of this is so that we will have a little bit of joy and uplifting in a time that we are usually standing in one place as the floats pass us by,” Lambert said. “Instead, we will be the ones passing by the house floats. … I’m always trying to pray and think of ways that we can live our faith and also have fun. I will be explaining the true history and meaning of Mardi Gras to my youth before we go out to the various houses.”

Lambert said the entry form to the house-decorating contest is posted on the Krewe of Phoenix Facebook page.

To be eligible for prizes, the form should be filled out and submitted along with a photo of your decorations to kreweofphoenixntz@gmail.com.

Those interested in entering a “house float” can contact Lambert via email at stmaryyouth@cableone.net.

A list of addresses with participating houses will be available at St. Mary’s Family Life Center and in St. Mary’s weekly bulletin, which is uploaded online at stmarybasilica.org Saturday before the event.

Lambert said homeowners should notify her by Feb. 10 so that she can update the list in time.

“Laissez le bon temps rouler,” Lambert said. “We hope everyone will safely drive around and then go home and enjoy some good New Orleans food and celebrate Mardi Gras.”

More News

Thursday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

Mardi Gras rolls on across Miss-Lou with drive-by house parade

C-Spire announces $1 billion investment in Mississippi, Alabama to speed deployment of 5G, fiber broadband

Issac Graves Sr.

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

COVID-19

Thursday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Mardi Gras rolls on across Miss-Lou with drive-by house parade

Business

C-Spire announces $1 billion investment in Mississippi, Alabama to speed deployment of 5G, fiber broadband

COVID-19

State reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new deaths, one new death in Adams County

News

Roxie man arrested for breaking into occupied homes in Adams County

News

Belk Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing should not interfere with store operation

News

City moves forward with pool improvements

News

Natchez man killed in apparent home invasion in Moss Point

News

ACCS 8th-grader places first in state essay contest

News

Free breast exams in November yielded surprising results

News

Myers, 68, tries out acting in ABC’s ‘Women of the Movement’ series

News

CPSO investigators arrest man for stealing trailers, heavy equipment from multiple parishes

News

Officials present top priorities for legislative session in forum

News

Pascagoula native 1st female official to work a Super Bowl

News

Analysis: Transition turmoil splits Mississippi delegation

COVID-19

Sunday update: State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

COVID-19

State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Merit Health nurse remembered for selfless nature

News

Florida couple start fundraiser to secure, restore historic home here

News

Two men arrested for theft, damage at old International Paper

News

Natchez projects awarded over $350,000 from MDAH grants

News

Sheriff’s office investigating shots fired in Adams County Wednesday night

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez police arrested teen in Wednesday night murder

News

More donate to Children’s Christmas Tree fund